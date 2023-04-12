The Butler community remembers Kevin Kane. Photo courtesy of @butlersigmachi.

MAE-MAE HAN | CONTENT MANAGING EDITOR | mhan@butler.edu

A helping hand, an open ear, a kind soul, a trivia mastermind and — most importantly — a dear friend.

The Butler community remembers senior marketing major Kevin Kane, who passed away in his off-campus residence on March 22. In a campus-wide email sent that night by Vice President for Student Affairs Frank Ross, the university offered its support to Kane’s loved ones and those throughout the Butler community.

Kevin hailed from the Chicago area, having graduated from Marist High School Chicago in 2017. He was a member of Sigma Chi, joining Butler’s Rho chapter in 2020.

On March 23, the day after Kevin passed away, the Rho chapter posted a statement on Instagram in memoriam.

“Kevin was a one-of-a-kind person who brought joy and happiness and put a smile on everyone’s face everywhere he went,” the Sigma Chi statement said. “ … Kevin had a beautiful soul and was always willing to take time out of his day to help people no matter the problem, offering a helping hand, providing guidance and support, or being an open ear to anyone that needed it … Kevin’s legacy will live on in the memories we shared, the lessons he taught us, and the bonds of brotherhood he helped create. Kevin will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Over a hundred comments — from fellow Butler students, from other Greek houses on Butler’s campus and from Sigma Chi brothers from across the nation alike — flooded the post with messages of love and support. Many simply said “all honor to his name,” a phrase used in Sigma Chi’s initiation and to commemorate lost brothers.

Kate Barbin, ’22, lived with Kevin in Fairview House during her sophomore year. She described him as endlessly funny, witty and brightening up the world of all those around him.

“Kevin was always a kind soul,” Barbin said in an email to The Butler Collegian. “ … All of the nights where we listened to music or hung out in the living room — talking and being goofy and silly — are the best memories that I will cherish forever. I will simply just miss him being around. I will also miss having such a kind and pure soul in this world. He always knew how to make everyone feel better and cheer up. I think everyone who knows him will miss everything about him.”

After Kevin’s passing, Sigma Chi’s flag was lowered to half mast, and the same was done in solidarity to several other flags across campus, including those at the Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Nu houses. Dozens of students, even those who did not know him personally, also took to Yik Yak to offer sympathy to Kevin’s Sigma Chi brothers and loved ones.

For all the lives he touched at Butler and beyond, Kevin’s memory will live on.

—

On March 23, Ross and Student Government Association President Cade Chezem sent a joint email with a list of mental health resources available to students.

On-campus resources

Counseling & Consultation Services: schedule an appointment online , or call 317-940-9777

Center for Faith and Vocation: one-on-one Spiritual Care Conversations are available to all students of any faith or secular group

Mental Health First Aid: speak with a Butler student, faculty or staff member certified in mental health first aid , or become certified in mental health first aid

Off-campus resources

ThrivingCampus: see a list of mental health professionals local to Butler

St. Vincent Stress Center: 24/7 mental health services in Indianapolis , with free transportation via the SGA Uber program

Community Hospital North: 24/7 mental health care — call 317-621-7500

Virtual tools

MindWise Mental Health Screening: free anonymous questionnaire to screen for anxiety, depression, substance abuse and more Preventia: get free telehealth therapy by downloading the Preventia app and logging in with Butler student credentials Seize the Awkward: resources to learn how to reach out to a friend who may be struggling



Free 24/7 hotlines:

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline , formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: call 988 Local crisis hotline: call 317-251-7575 Lifeline Chat , the webchat and text service of the Suicie & Crisis Lifeline: go to 988lifeline.org/chat or text 988 Crisis Text Line: text HOME to 741741

