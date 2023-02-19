Men’s basketball vs. Georgetown: What you need to know

Sophomore guard Jayden Taylor drives to the basket against Xavier on Feb. 10. Photo by Claire Runkel.

SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

After a 62-50 loss to Villanova, the Bulldogs will look to even their record at 14 before their last three games of the regular season. Ali Ali missed the game due to illness but should be expected to return. Earlier this season, Butler defeated the Hoyas 80-51 when sophomore guard Jayden Taylor scored a career-high 24 points.

Here’s what you need to know before the Bulldogs face off against the Hoyas.

Who: Butler vs Georgetown

When: Feb. 17, 3 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch/listen: FS1/WXNT 1430AM

Will Jayden Taylor keep up the momentum?

Taylor has scored at least 19 points in each of his last four games and is also the current Big East Player of the week. Taylor has had an up-and-down season, but has produced efficiently and consistently recently. In order for the Dawgs to compete, it feels like Taylor needs to play at a high level.

Hopefully, if senior guard/forward Ali Ali is back, the team can find a consistent rotation. All seven of the Dawgs’ top scorers have only been available in nine of the 27 games played this season. Consistency will help to build success for the future of this team.

Clean basketball

Many of the Bulldog’s losses have resulted from poor control of the ball on offense. Late turnovers cost the team against Villanova. The Wildcats had a 10-0 edge in points off of turnovers.

In order to be successful against the Hoyas, the Dawgs must protect the ball on their side of the court and limit points on turnovers. On the other side of the ball, clean defense has been a strength for the team .Butler is only committing 13.1 fouls per game, which is fourth nationally. Keeping this up is important, especially against a struggling Georgetown team.

Scouting Report

The Hoyas have had a tough season as they sit at 6-21 overall and are coming off a 76-68 loss to Seton Hall. Primo Spears and Jay Heath combined for 28 points in the effort. Although Georgetown only has one Big East win, they still compete every game. The Dawgs will have to look to contain these players and play with high effort the entire game to push for a victory.