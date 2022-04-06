Butler sports weekly preview: April 6-12

Sophomore Zac Stanley and graduate student Tom Pitkin race each other to the finish line of the 400 meter race at the Redbird Invitational on April 22. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SHAWN WHEELER | STAFF REPORTER | stwheeler@butler.edu

Wednesday, April 6

Softball at Indiana State

After a three-game home series against UConn, Butler softball travels southwest to Terre Haute to face off against the Indiana State Sycamores. The Sycamores have an overall record of 17-14 this season while the Bulldogs are currently 19-12. First pitch is at 4 p.m. and will be streaming on ESPN+.

Friday, April 8

Track and field at Illini Classic

Butler track and field heads to Champaign, Illinois to compete in the Illini Classic. The Bulldogs are coming off of a successful meet at the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Illinois, where Tom Pitkin, Zac Stanley and Michael Beros swept the podium in the 400 meter race in that order. Barry Keane will also run in his first meet since he was named Big East Men’s Track Athlete of the Week on March 29 for his 10,000 meter performance at the Raleigh Relays.

Men’s tennis at Xavier

Following a loss to the University of Illinois on April 3, Butler men’s tennis will square off against Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio. The two teams should be evenly matched with nearly identical records this season. The Musketeers are 10-6 overall and 2-0 in conference play, while the Bulldogs are 10-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Softball at St. John’s

Following their matchup in Terre Haute, Butler softball will head to Queens, New York to play the first of a three-game series against St. John’s. The Red Storm are 8-25 overall this season and 3-9 in conference play. The Bulldogs have a 7-4 conference record heading into the series. The game begins at 2 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN3.

Baseball at Villanova

Butler baseball heads to Villanova, Pennsylvania for the first of a three-game weekend series against the Wildcats. This will be the Bulldogs’ first conference game of the season. Villanova is 9-15-1 on the season with a 1-2 conference record thus far. The Bulldogs are 14-15 overall heading into the series. The game begins at 3 p.m. and can be watched on Flosports and the Big East Digital Network.

Saturday, April 9

Track and field at Illini Classic

Butler track and field will wrap up their competition on the final day of the Illini Classic.

Men’s golf at Boilermaker Invitational

The Butler men’s golf team will head to West Lafayette to play in the Boilermaker Invitational. In their last tournament, the Butler Spring Invitational, the Bulldogs finished second out of 12 teams. The team will look to carry that momentum into this weekend’s two-day tournament.

Lacrosse vs. Georgetown

Butler lacrosse will square off against the Georgetown Hoyas at their home Varsity Field. The game begins at 12 p.m. Heading into this matchup, the Hoyas are 6-6 overall and 1-0 in conference play, while the Bulldogs are 6-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Baseball at Villanova

Butler baseball will play their second game of the series against Villanova. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

Softball at St. John’s

Butler softball will play their second of three games against St. John’s. The game begins at 1 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN3.

Sunday, April 10

Men’s golf at Boilermaker Invitational

Butler men’s golf will compete in their second and final day of competition in West Lafayette.

Baseball at Villanova

Butler baseball finishes their three-game weekend series against Villanova. The game starts at 12 p.m.

Softball at St. John’s

Butler softball will play their final game of the weekend series against St. John’s. The game begins at 1 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN3.

Men’s tennis at DePaul

After their match against Xavier, Butler men’s tennis will travel to Chicago, Illinois to play DePaul. The Blue Demons are currently 8-11 on the season and have a 3-0 conference record. The match begins at 2:15 p.m.

Women’s tennis at Xavier

Butler women’s tennis heads to Cincinnati, Ohio for their penultimate match before the Big East tournament. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 6-1 win over IUPUI on March 30 that put the team at 7-12 on the season. Xavier is currently 9-8 this season. The match starts at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Softball vs. UIC

Butler softball returns home to play the University of Illinois Chicago at the Butler softball fields. UIC is currently 6-19 overall, while the Bulldogs are 19-12. The game begins at 4 p.m. and can be streamed on Flosports and Butler+.

Baseball vs. Evansville

Following their series in Villanova, Butler baseball will square off against Evansville at Bulldog Park. Evansville is currently 14-14 on the season and riding a four-game winning streak. The game begins at 4 p.m. and can be watched on Flosports and Butler+.