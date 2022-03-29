Runners Recap: A plethora of personal bests at the Raleigh Relays

Redshirt senior Barry Keane leads a group of runners during the Big East Indoor Championships this season. Keane currently holds the second-best time in the NCAA for the 10,000m race this season. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

ETHAN POLAK | ASSISTANT MULTIMEDIA EDITOR

The Butler track and field team followed their outdoor season opener with more strong performances at the Raleigh Relays last weekend. Around 150 teams across the nation made the journey to Raleigh, North Carolina to compete in the elite meet.

Redshirt senior Barry Keane led the way finishing second out of 107 runners in the men’s 10,000 meter race. His time of 28:15.60 is currently the second best in the NCAA this season as of Friday night.

Another top-10 finish included sophomore Zac Stanley in the long jump. Stanley’s jump of 7.18 meters earned him eighth place out of a field of 40.

Rounding out the top performances on the men’s side was graduate student Chandler Mcgaha, who finished with a new lifetime best in the 1,500 meter race with a time of 3:50:84.

On the women’s end, five runners posted new personal bests. Graduate student Rebecca Collester ran a new best in the 100 meter dash in 12.23 seconds.

Also posting new personal records were senior Maddie McLain and sophomore Morgan Werner in the 5,000 meters at 16:53.07 and 16:53.98, respectively, as well as graduate student Kami Hankins in the 10,000 meters at 34:54.96.

Senior Corinna Pena topped the race off with a new best in the 1,500 meter race at 4:25.86.

This upcoming weekend, the Bulldogs will split up to compete at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California from April 1 to April 2 and the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Illinois on April 2.