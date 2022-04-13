Butler sports weekly preview: April 13 – April 19

Graduate Student Niki Ezeh leaps over the bar in the high jump event during the Indoor Big East Championships on Feb. 26. The men’s and women’s track and field teams will head out to California to participate in the Bryan Clay Invitational from April 13 to April 16. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

Wednesday, April 13

Track and field at Bryan Clay Invitational

Both the men and women’s track team will head to California to participate in the Bryan Clay Invitational, named after one of the best track athletes in American history. The Bulldog track teams are coming off of a successful weekend at the Illini Classic in Illinois, where the men’s team won two events. Sophomore Drew Herman won the high jump and sophomore Carter Schorr won the 300 meter steeplechase. The Invitational will run from Wednesday, April 13 to Saturday, April 16.

Men’s tennis vs. Dayton

The men’s tennis team will bring their 10-10 record back to Indianapolis to face the 14-6 Dayton Flyers. Dayton has won four in a row and has not lost since March 17 against Belmont.

Softball vs. Miami of Ohio

With a record of 22-14, the softball team will face Miami of Ohio in the midst of the longest home stand of the season. Miami owns a record of 21-12 after completing a three-game series against Bowling Green.

Thursday, April 14

Track and field at Bryan Clay Invitational

The Bulldog track teams will participate in day two of the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.

Track and field at Mt. San Antonio College Relays

From Thursday, April 14 to Saturday, April 16, the Butler men’s and women’s track teams will be competing in the Mt. SAC Relays along with the Bryan Clay Invitational. The 62nd annual competition will be held in Walnut, California.

Baseball vs. Georgetown

The 15-18 Bulldogs will remain in Indianapolis to take on the Georgetown Hoyas in a three-game series that will be held from Thursday, April 14 to Saturday, April 16. The series will be Butler’s second conference matchup of the season, following their three-game series against Villanova from April 8 to April 10.

Friday, April 15

Track and field at Bryan Clay Invitational

The Bulldog track teams will participate in day three of the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.

Track and field at Mt. San Antonio College Relays

The Bulldog track teams will participate in day two of the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California.

Baseball vs. Georgetown

The baseball team will face Georgetown on day two of the three-game series on Friday, April 15 in Bulldog Park.

Saturday, April 16

Men’s golf at Wright State Invitational

The men’s golf team will participate in the final competition of the season before the Big East Championship at the Wright State Invitational in Dayton, Ohio. The invitational will run for three days, taking place from Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18.

Women’s golf at IUPUI Invitational

The women’s golf team will take part in the two-day IUPUI Invitational held in Carmel, Indiana. The competition will be the last of the regular season before the Big East Championship beginning on April 21.

Women’s volleyball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Women’s volleyball will return for the final game of their spring season against Purdue Fort Wayne in the Pineapple Collegiate Tournament. The third annual showcase event will take place in Angola, Indiana.

Men’s tennis at Marquette

The men’s tennis team will play their final game of the regular season against Marquette. The Golden Eagles have struggled so far in the year and own a record of 6-14 prior to their back-to-back matchups against Xavier on April 15 and Butler on April 16.

Women’s tennis at Marquette

The women’s tennis team will also travel to Milwaukee on Saturday to play Marquette. With a record of 7-13, Butler will play their final regular season game on Saturday before they prepare for the Big East Tournament.

Women’s lacrosse at Marquette

One week after taking the field against Georgetown, the lacrosse team will travel to Milwaukee for their game against Marquette. With only three games left in the regular season, the Bulldogs will look to end the season with a positive record before the Big East Tournament. They currently hold a record of 6-6, with Marquette sitting at 6-7.

Baseball vs. Georgetown

The baseball team will face Georgetown for the final game of their three-game series on Saturday, April 16 in Bulldog Park.

Track and field at Bryan Clay Invitational

The Bulldog track teams will participate in the final day of the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.

Track and field at Mt. San Antonio College Relays

The Bulldog track teams will participate in the final day of the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California.

Sunday, April 17

Men’s golf at Wright State Invitational

Day two of the Wright State Invitational will take place on Sunday, April 17.

Women’s golf at IUPUI Invitational

The second and last day of the IUPUI Invitational will take place on Sunday, April 17, before the Bulldogs compete in the Big East Championship.

Monday, April 18

Men’s golf at Wright State Invitational

The men’s golf team will take part in the final day of the Wright State Invitational on Monday, April 18. Following the conclusion of this event, the Bulldogs will begin preparations for the Big East Championship beginning on April 25.

Tuesday, April 19

Baseball vs. Northern Kentucky

The baseball team will remain in Indianapolis to invite the Northern Kentucky Norse to the Bulldog Park. In their last meeting on March 8, the Norse took that game 13-8.

Softball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

The softball team will return almost one week after their game against Miami of Ohio to play Purdue Fort Wayne in Indianapolis. The team will return to Big East play following this contest in the first game of a three-game series against Creighton on Friday, April 22.