Spring Sports is back at Butler

Students participate in Spring Sports on Butler’s Campus. During this event students compete head to head in tasks ranging from basketball to Oreo stacking and even a scooter race. Photos by Francie Wilson and Lauren Jindrich.

MCKENNA SKATELL | STAFF REPORTER | mskatell@butler.edu

Butler Ambassadors for Special Olympics’ Spring Sports event returned to Butler’s campus this spring following a break due to COVID-19 protocols. For 12 hours, from 6 p.m. March 25 to 6 a.m. March 26 student teams competed in sporting events to raise awareness for Special Olympics.

Taylor Bisson, a senior strategic communication and Spanish double major and co-chair of BASO, said she joined her sophomore year wanting to get more involved on campus.

Bisson wanted to devote her time to an organization that was actively involved in the surrounding Indianapolis community. She had seen the impact BASO had made on Butler’s campus and Special Olympics Indiana the year prior and thought it would be a great fit for her.

“My favorite part about Spring Sports is that in one night, all of Butler’s campus is able to come together and have fun in an event that is spreading awareness about an incredible organization,” Bisson said. “This year our main goal for Spring Sports was to bring back this time-honored tradition on Butler’s campus to its pre-COVID glory.”

Spring Sports was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2021, the event was held, but during the day rather than through the night and with significantly less participants.

Evan Blom, a sophomore actuarial science and mathematics double major and co-chair of BASO, said he decided to join BASO because he has always had a passion for helping people with disabilities.

“My younger sister has Down syndrome, and so I’ve seen the inequalities that people with disabilities face on a regular basis,” Blom said. “So, when I first heard about BASO, a club where I could make a difference and work to help others just like my sister, I knew I had to get involved.”

Blom said his favorite part is the non-stop excitement. There are over 75 different events including volleyball, weightlifting and Minute-to-Win-it games over the 12-hour period. In addition, food from local restaurants including Insomnia Cookies, Bagel Deli and Hotbox pizza was served every hour.

Junior biology major Taylor Coleman said she had a great time participating in Spring Sports. She said she was able to bring awareness to Special Olympics while also representing her sorority Pi Beta Phi.

“My favorite part was by far the battleship on canoes,” Coleman said. “My round was on the water for at least 40 minutes, and even though it was exhausting it was a blast being out there.”