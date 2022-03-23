Butler sports weekly preview: March 23-March 29

Senior Thomas Brennan during a matchup in the Butler Tennis Bubble earlier this season. The men’s tennis team have been on a three match winning streak since March 13. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

KATERINA ANDERSON | SPORTS REPORTER | kmanderson@butler.edu

Friday, March 25

Track and field at North Carolina State

The men’s and women’s track and field teams will head to Raleigh, North Carolina to compete at North Carolina State in the Raleigh Relay on Friday and Saturday. In the Blizzard Buster on March 18, Sophomore Zac Stanley won the 400 meter race with a personal best time of 48.39 and sophomore Drew Herman leaped to victory in the high jump with a jump of 1.95 meters for the men’s team. For the women, Morgan Walsh and Lexi Affolter took the top two spots in the 1500 meter race for their section.

Women’s tennis vs. Western Kentucky

Women’s tennis will take on Western Kentucky in the Butler Bubble at 10 a.m. The team is coming off of a 12-day hiatus following their 4-2 victory over St. Louis on March 13. The program currently sits at 5-11 overall.

Women’s lacrosse vs. Cincinnati

Women’s lacrosse will play Cincinnati at home at Varsity Field at 3 p.m. The squad fell just short in their last matchup to Duquesne, 16-19, on March 20. The Bulldogs come into the game at 4-3, while the Bearcats sit below .500 at 4-6.

Softball vs. Seton Hall

Softball will play their first matchup in a three-game series against Big East competitor Seton Hall at the Butler softball fields at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs have been hot in the month of March, boasting a 9-2 record and putting them just one spot below first place in the Big East.

Men’s tennis vs. Eastern Illinois

Men’s tennis will play Eastern Illinois at home in the Butler Bubble at 3 p.m. The team is currently riding a three-game win streak with victories over St. Louis, Georgetown and Youngstown St. — putting the program at an even 7-7 overall record.

Baseball vs. Northwestern

Baseball will play Northwestern at home in Bulldog Park at 4 p.m. The team is coming off a rough weekend where they lost two games in a three-game series against Eastern Michigan. Eastern Michigan outscored the Bulldogs 25-8 in the series.

Saturday, March 26

Baseball vs. Southern Illinois

Butler baseball will play their second game of the weekend against Southern Illinois University Carbondale at home in Bulldog Park at noon. The Salukis come into the matchup with an impressive 15-5 record.

Softball vs. Seton Hall

Butler softball will play their second matchup of the weekend against Big East competitor Seton Hall at the Butler softball fields at 1 p.m.

Men’s tennis vs. Villanova

Butler men’s tennis will play Big East competitor Villanova in the Butler Bubble at 2 p.m. The team is currently 1-1 in Big East play, while the Wildcats are 2-9 overall and have yet to play in Big East competition.

Sunday, March 27

Women’s tennis vs. University of Illinois-Chicago

Women’s tennis will play UIC at home in the Butler Bubble at 10 a.m. The Flames are currently 8-3 overall and are coming into the contest with a four-game win streak.

Women’s lacrosse vs. Youngstown State

Women’s lacrosse will play Youngstown State at home at Varsity Field at noon. The Penguins are 5-4 overall and are undefeated in conference play at 3-0.

Baseball vs. Northwestern

Baseball will play their second matchup of the weekend against Northwestern at home in Bulldog park at noon.

Softball vs. Seton Hall

Butler softball will play their final matchup against Big East competitor Seton Hall at the Butler softball fields at 1 p.m

Monday, March 28

Men’s golf at the Butler Spring Invitational

Men’s golf will participate in the Spring Invitational at Highland Golf Club from March 28-29. Last season, the Bulldogs finished in second place out of 11 teams in the event.

Tuesday, March 29

Baseball at Bellarmine

Baseball will play Bellarmine away in Louisville, Kentucky at 2 p.m.The Knights sit in last place in the ASUN conference with a 3-17 record.