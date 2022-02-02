Women’s tennis falls to Ball State 1-6

Freshman Emma Beavin prepares for a serve during practice. The team is currently winless in their spring season. Photo by Lauren Hough.

KATERINA ANDERSON | SPORTS REPORTER | kmanderson@butler.edu

This past Sunday the Butler’s women’s tennis team traveled to Muncie, Indiana to play the Ball State Cardinals on their home courts. The Cardinals beat the Bulldogs 6-1.

Sophomore Natalie Boesing was able to secure a win in the No.1 singles match against Ball State’s Jessica Braun. Sunday’s victory was Boesing’s second straight win after beating Cincinnati’s nationally ranked Elizabeth Pendergast on Jan. 29. Boesings current individual record is 2-1.

Butlers Veronika Bruetting and Delaney Schurhamer were tied 4-4 over Ball State’s Jessica Braun and Livia Lilacs up until the match was left unfinished.

Butler’s women’s tennis team will next play UW-Milwaukee at home on Feb. 5 and then head to Dayton to play the Flyers the following day.