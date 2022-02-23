Welcome to the team: Lacrosse edition

Three of the 11 freshmen women’s lacrosse players joining the team for the 2022 season. From left to right: Kiersten Farley, Grace Hensley, Sloan Trapp. Photo by Kobe Mosley.

This week, sports editor Kobe Mosley had the chance to talk with three first-years on the Butler women’s lacrosse team.

Grace Hensley

Grace Hensley plays midfield and is an exploratory communications major from St. Louis, Missouri. Fun fact: Hensley runs her own professional photography and videography Instagram account. Photo by Kobe Mosley.

What’s one word you would use to describe head coach Cecil Pilson?

Understanding. He’s very big on prioritizing too and if you have class or if you have like a meeting and you need to miss practice, as long as you communicate that with him he’s very open to being like ‘Okay, I understand. School comes first.’

Who’s the funniest person on the team?

We have a lot of big personalities on the team. Katie McGrath is super funny. I think Madison Farron also is really funny.

Which teammate is most likely to forget their gear at home?

Ella Squibb, she’s a sophomore. This was last year, but she left her jersey in the hotel room. And then they took a bus to the game … I think a parent ended up getting it but it was pretty funny.

What’s a hidden talent or something you do well that not everyone knows?

I wouldn’t say this is like a hidden talent because I don’t really hide it. But I mean, I really like taking photos, editing videos. I have an Instagram page that I like to post on, too.

Right now, you’re an exploratory communications major. Do you know what you may want to major in?

I’m kind of leaning towards marketing with a minor in strategic communication. I just feel like marketing or strategic communication are both pretty versatile and especially if I do want to do something more, media photography/videography based. I don’t know if I see myself doing that as my career, but it’s definitely something I want to keep intact whatever I do.

Kiersten Farley

Kiersten Farley plays defense and is a secondary/middle school education major from Bay Shore, New York. Fun fact: Farley loves to watch Adam Sandler movies. Photo by Kobe Mosley.

When did you know that you wanted to play Division I lacrosse?

My junior year of high school. I just fell so much more in love with the game, and I liked how competitive it was. I wanted to play at a competitive level.

What’s it been like being here in Indiana?

I mean, the first thing that really happened was everyone pointing out my accent. But I really like it. I kind of wanted to be far from home, so it’s cool to have a different environment.

Who’s the most energetic person on the team?

I’d probably have to say Campbell Connors.

What’s a hidden talent or something you do well that not everyone knows?

I can touch my tongue to my nose and I can do a handstand for a really long time.

What are your pets like?

Yeah, I have two dogs and two cats. I really like the dogs and how they can be high maintenance and I can play with them in the backyard or take them on a walk. And then my cats give off a different vibe where I can just lay down and cuddle them. And they’re funny, like I’ll find my cat in my [open] drawer sometimes or in my backpack.

Sloan Trapp

Sloan Trapp plays attack and is an economics major from Wilmette, Illinois. Fun fact: Trapp’s grandmother once met basketball Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley. Photo by Kobe Mosley.

What’s one word you would use to describe head coach Cecil Pilson?

Disciplined. He just likes to make sure that we’re staying on track, in a good way though. He likes to make sure we’re holding ourselves accountable and not letting ourselves fall to a lower level and our teammates as well.

What kind of relationship do the freshmen have with the senior class?

They make it feel like they’re not four years older than us. I feel like some of them are, like, just sophomores to us, or even in our own class, the way that they include us.

What’s a hidden talent or something you do well that not everyone knows?

I really like baking for other people. I like baking for myself, but I love when other people try it and I get feedback and stuff like that. I make these really big chocolate chip cookies or bars of any sort. Like brookies, coconut bars or cheesecake bars.

What was it like growing up in a house with five siblings?

I love it. I love having so many siblings. It’s like made me who I am obviously, but I love being able to help my younger siblings and watch them going through life and grade school. It reminds me of what it was like. But then also, I learned from my older siblings, and they all did different things and studied different things. I got to see different options of paths to choose from because one of my brothers ran in college and the other one didn’t play a sport in college. So I could see the different things they did. Plus, it was always fun in the house.

What are you excited about this season?

I think we’ve been doing well so far. And we’re eager and excited before all of our games. I think I’m just excited to hopefully bring home a lot more wins and just do super well this season.

