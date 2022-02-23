SGA spring 2022 election results announced

1,386 students voted in the spring 2022 SGA election on Feb. 21. Collegian file photo.

ALISON MICCOLIS | NEWS EDITOR | amiccolis@butler.edu

Juniors Cade Chezem and Meet Patel have been elected as the next Student Government Association president and vice president. The election results were announced in an email sent to students on Feb. 23.

Students were able to vote for the presidential ticket and open Senate seats on Feb. 21. The email said Chezem and Patel received 64.21% of student votes and sophomores Paul Ford and Rami Daas received 36.31%.

In the 2021 spring election, over 1,700 students voted. This election, 1,386 students voted or about 31% of the undergraduate student population.

Chezem currently serves as SGA’s Speaker of the Senate. He previously told The Butler Collegian that if elected, he wants to focus his work on student life improvements, such as diversity, equity and inclusion and mental health resources, revitalization of campus traditions and holding the university accountable.

At the presidential debate on Feb. 15, Patel said he wants to work on transparency when communicating with students about SGA’s financial expenditures. This means telling students what SGA spends money on and what money SGA has that is available to students.

Both presidential tickets had a percentage of their votes taken away for election violations. Chezem and Patel lost 2% while Ford and Daas lost 10%. The vote reduction did not, however, change the results of the election.