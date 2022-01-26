Person on the Street: Thoughts on MBB Season Multimedia8 hours ago Multimedia reporter Hannah Baer asks students how they think the season is going for Butler men’s basketball. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags Butler men's basektball, losing streaks, person on the street