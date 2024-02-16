Men’s basketball vs. Creighton: What you need to know

Senior forward Jahmyl Telfort had 26 points in a win against Creighton on Feb. 2. Photo by Grace Hensley.

CALEB DENORME | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team will return to Hinkle on Feb. 17 looking to knock off No.17 Creighton for the second time this season. The Bulldogs lost at home last time out against Marquette 78-72, dropping to 16-9.

Butler is tied for fifth in the Big East standings with Xavier and Providence. The Dawgs beat the Bluejays on the road earlier this season in a nailbiter, 99-98.

Here’s what you need to know as Butler prepares to battle the Bluejays.

Who: Butler vs. Creighton

When: Feb. 17, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch/listen: FOX, 1430 WXNT

Limiting turnovers

One of the biggest struggles over the past two games for the Bulldogs has been how frequently they turned over the basketball. The Dawgs had 16 turnovers in their win over Providence, and 14 more in their loss against Marquette.

A team has a better chance of winning if they do not give extra possessions to the opposition. That is the simple fact of basketball. Over the past two games, Butler has given the ball away too easily. They got away with it against Providence, but they were not so lucky against Marquette.

Creighton is a team who likes to utilize pace on both ends of the floor, which means if the Dawgs turn the ball over they could be run out of the gym. The Bulldogs have to make a concerted effort to protect the ball and maximize their opportunities on offense if they want to upset the Bluejays for the second time this year.

Creighton scouting report

The Bluejays come into the game with a record of 18-7, and 9-5 in conference play. They are tied for third in the conference with Seton Hall.

The Bluejays are led by guards Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander. That backcourt duo has accounted for 43.8% of Creighton’s total points this season.

Scheierman, a 6’7” senior, averages 18.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. His height and ability to shoot makes him a nightmare to defend for opposing defenses. Scheierman shoots 44.7% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc. He had a double-double in his last matchup against Butler, with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Alexander, a 6’4” junior, averages 17.3 points and 4.7 assists per game. He shoots 45.1% from the field and 32% from three, making him yet another dual-scoring threat for the Bluejays. Last time out against the Bulldogs he had 22 points and 4 assists.

The Bluejays do not go deep into their bench, only having two players come off the bench in their last battle with Butler. If the Bulldogs can wear down the Creighton starters and hang around, they have a good chance to complete the double over the Bluejays this season.