Health and safety updates for the spring semester

ALISON MICCOLIS | NEWS EDITOR | amiccolis@butler.edu

Butler University announced in an email on Jan. 4 that the 2022 spring semester will begin with in-person instruction, masks required in indoor spaces and an isolation period of five days in certain cases.

Masks are required in indoor spaces on campus unless students are in their rooms or faculty and staff are alone in their office. This is a change to the announcement made on Oct. 29 that said students would not be required to wear masks in non-classroom spaces this spring. Consistent with the Oct. 29 announcement, mask requirements at Hinkle Fieldhouse and the Butler Arts and Events Center will be based on Marion County Public Health Department requirements as well as the requirements of the performing artists.

In accordance with the latest CDC guidance, those who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days if they are asymptomatic or if their symptoms are resolving and they have not had a fever for 24 hours. If those restrictions are not met, the person must complete the 10 day isolation period.

Butler will provide N95 masks to students starting on Jan. 10, but they will not be required. The masks can be picked up at the campus bookstore and the Health and Recreation Center.

Students, faculty and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms will still be required to report this information to Butler by filling out the Health Reporting Form.

Butler is not currently requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccination booster, but they are highly encouraging it. If a student has received the booster shot, they can update their vaccination status on the Butler Health Portal.

Even though classes will begin in person, the Office of Student Affairs required Butler’s Panhellenic Association and Interfraternity Council to make some changes to recruitment in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sororities must hold recruitment activities online on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 but can meet in person on Jan. 7. Fraternities will continue with in-person recruitment.