Face mask requirement changes on campus

Butler changes the mask requirements on campus. Collegian file photo.

ALISON MICCOLIS | NEWS EDITOR | amiccolis@butler.edu

Butler University announced in an email to students, faculty and staff on Oct. 29 that face masks will be optional in non-classroom spaces beginning Jan. 3 and in Hinkle Fieldhouse and the Butler Arts and Events Center facilities effective immediately.

The immediate change to the mask mandate in Hinkle means fans are not required to wear masks to the Butler men’s basketball home opener tomorrow, Oct. 30, against Tiffin.

Masks may be required in non-classroom spaces following the Jan. 3 change if there is a significant spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

This decision came after Butler announced over the summer that masks would be required indoors for all people, regardless of vaccination status, when in the presence of others. During the 2020-2021 school year, masks were required in all indoor and outdoor spaces.

The decision to modify the mask requirements was made because of the campus’s more than 95% vaccination rate, CDC and local health department recommendations and the low number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus. The university encourages individuals who are not vaccinated to wear masks beyond Jan. 3, but it will not be required.

The university said they are still deciding on face mask requirements in the classroom and will announce that decision at a later date.

The Butler Collegian will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.