Butler sports weekly recap: Dec. 1-7

Graduate forward Celena Taborn looks for an opportunity to make a play against Marquette on Dec. 3. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

MICHAEL BEROS | SPORTS REPORTER | mberos@butler.edu

Thursday, Dec. 2

Women’s volleyball falls to Valparaiso

Women’s volleyball fell in three straight sets to Valparaiso — 23-25, 17-25, 16-25 — at the National Invitation Volleyball Championship Tournament. Marissa McKelevey had a standout match in terms of assists with a massive 24 but it unfortunately was not enough as this loss concludes their season.

Friday, Dec. 3

Track and Field at Blue and Gold Invitational (Notre Dame)

Track and Field showed out at the Blue and Gold Invitational hosted by Notre Dame. The team broke a total of three records and tied another. Tom Pitkin won the 400-meter dash with 47.2, breaking his own school record. The men’s 4×400 relay won and broke the school record in blazing 3:14.66. Niki Ezeh improved her own school record in the 60-meter dash running a 8.53. Freshman pole vaulter Paul Signorelli tied the school record with a winning 15 foot, 11 inch jump.

Women’s basketball defeated by DePaul

Women’s basketball fell to DePaul 64-101. Alex Richard led the team with 14 points and five rebounds.

Saturday, Dec 4.

Track and Field at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener (Boston University)

Barry Keane set the Ireland — yes, the entire country — national indoor record in the 5,000-meter run at an astonishing 13:25.96.

Sunday, Dec 5.

Women’s basketball falls at Marquette

Women’s basketball fell at Marquette 59-45. Celena Taborn led the Dawgs in points and rebounds with 14 and 10, respectively.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Men’s basketball

The Butler men’s basketball team bested the Oklahoma Sooners in an overtime thriller 66-62, in Norman, Oklahoma during the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Chuck Harris led the Dawgs with a season high 26 points, going 4-7 from beyond the arc. Harris was supported by Bryce Golden who scored 10 points and added seven rebounds.

Harris hit a 3-pointer to take the lead and Simas Lukosius grabbed a clutch defensive rebound and hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give the Bulldogs the victory. The program moves to 6-3 following their first true away game of the season.