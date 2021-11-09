Butler to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic

Butler will host a vaccine booster clinic on Nov. 18. Collegian file photo.

ELLIE ALLEN | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | emallen2@butler.edu

Butler University will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Nov. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Health and Recreation Complex. In an email sent to the Butler community on Nov. 9, the university announced that all students, faculty, staff and Butler affiliates will be eligible to receive the vaccine booster. The booster shot is encouraged but not required.

Butler offered walk-in and online scheduling to those wishing to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster. However, as of 4:00 p.m. Nov. 9, the online scheduling platform states that there are no open slots and walk-ins will no longer be accepted. It also states that more information will be released about a potential additional clinic date.

Booster shots are recommended for recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine who are 65 years or older and people who live in long-term care facilities, have underlying health conditions, or live or work in high risk settings. Butler’s campus is considered a high risk setting. For Johnson & Johnson, anyone who is 18 and older and received the vaccine at least two months ago is recommended to get the vaccine booster.

According to the CDC, it is safe to receive a vaccine booster from a different provider than the first doses.

Recipients of the Pfizer vaccine administered by Butler last spring will be eligible to get the booster. However, those who received the vaccine from Butler’s vaccine clinic in August will not be eligible to receive the booster since they have not exceeded the six month recommended period.

In a trial conducted by Pfzier, the booster shot was found to have 95.6% efficacy when compared to those who didn’t receive the booster.

After implementing a vaccine requirement, 95% of campus has received the COVID-19 vaccine.