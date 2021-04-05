Butler football defeated at home 35-14 by Morehead State in fourth straight loss

AJ Deinhart carries the ball during a Butler football game last season. After falling to Morehead State on April 5, Butler falls to 0-4 on the season. Collegian file photo.

DEVIN ABELL | SPORTS REPORTER | dabell@butler.edu

The Butler football team fell to Morehead State 35-14 at home on April 3. The Bulldogs fall to 0-4 on the season as the Eagles improve to 2-3.

The Eagles got out to a commanding lead in the first half, scoring 21 straight unanswered points.

In the first quarter quarterback Mark Pappas found wide receiver Thomas Campbell-Clay for a 26-yard touchdown, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles added on to their lead early in the second quarter with running back Isaiah Guerro punching it in from one-yard out. This was followed by Pappas hitting wide receiver BJ Byrd for a 24-yard score, extending the Eagles lead to 21-0.

The Bulldogs would not go into the second half scoreless, as Nick Orlando dropped back from under center and threw it to tight end Austin Schwantz for an 11-yard touchdown. This Cut the Eagles lead to 21-7 before the half.

The Bulldogs would not fare much better in the second half, as the Eagles continued their offensive onslaught.

Pappas capped off a 12-play, 99-yard drive with a 10-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown, giving the Eagles another 21 point lead.

Pappas finished the day with 382 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.

Even with their offensive struggles, the Bulldogs were still able to find the endzone one more time. Nick Orlando took it in on the ground for a 1-yard score, making the game 28-14 just as the third quarter expired.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles added an exclamation with their fourth interception of the day, as linebacker Cameron Barrett returned it for a 75-yard score — sealing the game for the Eagles and giving them the victory.

The Bulldogs will look to break their losing streak with their next matchup against the Drake University Bulldogs at the Sellick Bowl on April 10 at noon.