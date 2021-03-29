Butler University to provide COVID-19 vaccine to students on campus

Butler will administer the first dose of the vaccine to all interested students from April 7-9. Photo courtesy of IndyStar.

CASSANDRA STEC | STAFF REPORTER | cmstec@butler.edu

Butler University announced in an email on March 29 that it will be partnering with the Indiana Department of Health to distribute vaccines on campus. The College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences was approached to assist in staffing the pop–up vaccine distribution center with current COPHS students.

The vaccine distribution center will provide the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the Efroymson Family Gym at Hinkle Fieldhouse from April 7–9. The second dose will be administered to students at the Health and Recreation Complex from May 4–6. All Butler students will be eligible, including out-of-state students and international students.

Students are encouraged to take a one-question survey to help Butler determine the number of vaccines needed. After the survey closes, Butler will communicate to students who would like the vaccine how to go about registering and getting their first dose.

Any students that have already been vaccinated or received their first dose of any vaccine aside from Pfizer cannot be vaccinated at Butler. Additionally, students that are in quarantine from April 7–9 will not be able to receive the vaccine.

Students who decide to be vaccinated and are living on campus will be allowed to stay in their campus residence for 24 hours after their final dose is administered. Residence Life will notify students regarding their new move-out date and time once vaccination appointments are scheduled. Students who are not getting the vaccine and who live in the dorms must continue to abide by the move-out protocols that are currently in place, which state they need to move out 24 hours after their last exam or by 10 a.m. on May 5.

Faculty and staff are encouraged by the University to schedule their vaccination appointments with the state of Indiana as the university cannot guarantee there will be enough doses available after students are vaccinated.

Butler has announced that it may require COVID-19 vaccinations to all students attending the University for the fall semester. Students are also required to continue to social distance and wear masks throughout the rest of the spring semester regardless of whether they have already received a vaccine.