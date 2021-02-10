Butler Volleyball swept on the road at Saint Louis

SAMANTHA HARTMAN | SPORTS REPORTER | sehartma@butler.edu

The Butler women’s volleyball team hit the road again on Tuesday, Feb. 10, falling to Saint Louis in a sweep. Butler is now 2-3 overall and 1-2 on the road.

The Bulldogs struggled to get the momentum going in their direction. The Billikens took the first set, 17-25. The next set, Butler came back swinging but encountered 11 attacking errors. The Bulldogs would clean this up but fall short in another close set, 23-25. Butler took the lead early in the third match looking to take St. Louis to a fourth set but couldn’t keep the advantage as the Billikens took the third set again, 23-25.

The Bulldogs were their own worst enemy in the match, recording a total of 22 attacking errors and 10 service errors.

The Bulldogs showed positive signs if they can overcome these errors, as they recorded more points, kills, blocks, assists and tied in digs in comparison to the Billikens.

Butler individuals also led the score sheet as Brittany Robinson and Elana Brueggemann led the match with 11 kills each. Melody Davidson led the match with five blocks and recorded eight kills. Madison Friebel led the match with 33 aces and also picked up eight digs. And Jaymeson Kinley led the match with 15 digs. Caroline Cleveland tied the two Billikens with three aces to lead the match in addition to five digs.

Next up for the Bulldogs is Cincinnati at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m., as they hope to protect home court and stay undefeated at home.