Student Reactions to Spring Semester Schedule Multimedia Videosabout 1 hour ago Multimedia Reporter Siera Quimby talks to students about how they feel about the Spring 2021 Semester Schedule. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors Contributor Tags campus update, schedule, Spring Semester, update