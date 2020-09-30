Letter to the Editor: Butler Dining reaffirms campus dining options

Butler Dining logo courtesy of butler.cafebonappetit.com

Dear Editor,

After listening to student feedback, we have realized that not everyone is aware of what all Butler Dining has to offer. I want to make sure that the student body has all the information about what options are available to them, with or without a meal plan. Although our team is making adjustments and will continue to do so, here are some of the cool things dining has to offer right now:

Uprooted, the Food Truck: Available during lunch Monday — Friday, serving some of your favorites like mac and cheese with optional toppings, loaded fries, breaded and non-breaded wings and burgers. The food truck started out by moving around, but then in response to student feedback, it put down roots at the north end of the mall. Study Break Take N Bake and Meal Prep 101 kits: New ways to enjoy your meals, available at Trip’s Corner Market. Study Break can just be reheated; Meal Prep 101 offers a full cooking experience with a premeasured box of ingredients for you to make yourself. Learn to cook with friends or even your suitemates! Both kits serve four people. Mug Meals: Be a part of the newest program to launch on campus starting Monday, Sept. 28! Mug Meals kits let you produce a small but mighty meal inside your favorite oversized mug. Each kit is only $6 and comes with all the ingredients to make two mugfuls of food. Grab one from Trip’s Corner Market or the Butler Brew. Student Advisory Committee: We have a list of students that will join a short four week advisory committee, where students can voice concerns, share feedback and ask us questions. We hope to come out of this with a list of new programs and services to offer. Boost mobile ordering: Launched earlier this semester, Boost lets you skip the line by selecting your best time for pick up and, of course, use those flex dollars from your meal plan to pay by connecting your Butler ID number. Available at the Butler Brew in the business building, Plum Market at C-Club and Starbucks.

The Butler Dining team worked with the university to develop a strict plan to begin the semester, adapting how we order ingredients and packaging, prepare and serve food and ultimately to allow students to experience food. Once students returned and we were able to witness our plan in action, we have seen an opportunity to offer more variety within those same safe perimeters, while still following Bon Appétit’s wellness and sustainability standards. We have received a lot of valuable feedback that we are working on implementing the following:

ResCo is resuming its old life with the addition of pizza and a design-your-own salad bar — all served safely under COVID-19 guidelines, of course.

Both main dining locations, Atherton Marketplace and ResCo, will feature a full week of student favorites starting Monday, Sept. 21! We’d love more suggestions for menu options. Just send us a message through our Zingle text service 317-343-8411.

P.S. Did you know that you can use this number for any kind of feedback or quick questions for dining?

The salad bar in the Marketplace at Atherton Union is coming back starting Sept. 21. One slight modification — we will build it for you.

As we work through service adjustments while maintaining our safe service standards, we would love to hear from any students that want to be a part of our focus groups for dining or just want to chat. Reach out to us via text at 317-343-8411, email food@butler.edu or stop one of our managers any time you’re in a café.

Thank you,

Joe Graves

General Manager

Butler Dining