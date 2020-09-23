Dawgs with style: Senior athletes

Three Butler student athletes share their athletic style. Photo by Xan Korman.

Athleisure in non-athletic settings has become more and more popular post-quarantine, with some athleisure aficionados fashionably combining comfortable and chic clothing. This trend is especially apparent on college campuses and can be recognized on most of Butler’s sporty students.

Olivia Allen, a senior healthcare and business major and Butler Women’s Swim distance freestyle and distance IM swimmer, Aaron Thompson, a senior entrepreneurship major and Butler Men’s Basketball point guard, and Katelyn Le, a senior pharmacy major and Butler Women’s Golf player describe their athletic style and what they like most about their sporty looks.

The Butler Collegian: What does your style say about you?

Olivia Allen: My style says that I’m sporty and chill. I really like to be comfortable.

TBC: Why do you think athleisure has become so popular on college campuses?

OA: It’s easy to put on and very comfortable. You can move around easier and do what you need to do.

TBC: What do you like to wear before competition?

OA: To the pool, I wear the Butler team wear. We are all matching, which is honestly really cool. We all look great walking out with our matching gear on. I think wearing the Butler swim gear makes me feel prepared because when I put it on, I know what I’m there for.

TBC: Does what you wear affect your performance?

OA: I think so. Every suit feels different. The back style is what is different about every suit. We have different suits for practice, meets and big racing competitions. During bigger competitions I’ll wear a practice suit for warmups then change into my competition suit, which is a really cool feeling; I’m ready to go fast! What I wear really affects my mindset.

TBC: What would you consider the trends to be among college athletes?

OA: I see a lot of people wearing leggings, joggers, big sweatshirts and tennis shoes. We all like to be comfy but look cool and sporty at the same time.

TBC: What are your favorite items or brands to wear while working out or practicing?

OA: For practice, I love to wear Jolyn suits because they come in a ton of fun prints. They are super comfy and fit me well. Most of the girls on the team have at least one of their suits. In the gym, I wear a lot of Nike and Lululemon shorts.

TBC: Who are some of your favorite fashion icons?

OA: My top two fashion icons are Blake Lively and Kendall Jenner. Their athleisure style is amazing! They are both beautiful and make their looks look comfortable and effortless.

TBC: Many athletes have lucky possessions they say help them perform better. Do you have any items that help you play well?

OA: I always keep a good pair of goggles with me that I know won’t fall off or fill up with water when I dive in. I also have a stuffed-animal dog that my mom gave to me. It just reminds me of home and makes me happy. My mom will also write me little notes and stick them in my wallet. I don’t look at them before a race or anything, but just knowing they’re there reminds me that I’m supported.

The Butler Collegian: What does your style say about you?

Katelyn Le: I’d say that my style says that I’m relaxed and chill for the most part. I wear a lot of athletic clothes outside of golf. It definitely matches my personality — I think I’m pretty laid back.

TBC: Why do you think athleisure has become so popular on college campuses?

KL: People are able to look cool while also staying comfortable. I also think it’s because athletes are such a big part of who people look up to.

TBC: What do you like to wear before competition?

KL: I’ll usually wear a big pullover to warm up in. I love hoodies, but sometimes they don’t go with golf attire. I always have my AirPods in while warming up. I like to listen to old rap and pop songs to get me pumped up.

TBC: Does what you wear affect your performance?

KL: Absolutely. If you don’t feel comfortable, you’re just going to think about it the whole time instead of being focused. Golf is such a mental sport, so you really don’t need any extra distractions.

TBC: What would you consider the trends to be among college athletes?

KL: Everyone wears comfortable clothes. Athletic clothes are becoming very trendy, so most people wear a lot of the same things to class as they would wear to practice.

TBC: What are your favorite items or brands to wear while working out or practicing?

KL: I love Nike. Nike came out with golf AirMaxes, which are now my go-tos. Nike clothes are cute and fit well on me. When I’m golfing, I like to look as trendy as possible. It makes me feel good and perform better.

TBC: Who are some of your favorite fashion icons?

KL: Lily He is an up-and-coming professional golfer and she has the cutest style ever! She’s sponsored by Nike so she has all of the newest clothes and shoes. She looks super trendy while golfing and also outside of golf.

TBC: Many athletes have lucky possessions they say help them perform better. Do you have any items that help you play well?

KL: I have a lucky ball that has my name written on it. I’ve had it since I was younger and it’s just stuck with me. In golf, we put ball markers on our hats and I’m really superstitious about that. If we have tournaments that last longer than a day, I’ll use the same one I started with.

The Butler Collegian: What does your style say about you?

Aaron Thompson: That I’m laid back and reserved.

TBC: Why do you think athleisure has become so popular on college campuses?

AT: I think a lot of people have a laid back style, similar to me. I like to wear a lot of solid colors and sneakers. My favorites are Jordan 1s because you can wear them with anything. I think people just like to feel comfortable.

TBC: What do you like to wear before competition?

AT: I usually like to wear the team’s sweatsuit or my NikeTech sweatsuit — something that I can be comfortable in and just be locked in with no distractions. I don’t like to go super crazy with what I wear before the games because I feel like it distracts me from what I need to worry about.

TBC: Does what you wear affect your performance?

AT: Yes. On the court, I don’t like wearing leggings or a bunch of extra gear because some of it is pointless. I like wearing a nice pair of shoes. Most of the time, I like to wear Kobes, but this year I went with KDs because they came out with a new pair. I usually keep one pair for away games and another pair for home. I believe if you look good, you play good, you feel good and you just got that swag about you.

TBC: What would you consider the trends to be among college athletes?

AT: On the court, a lot of people wear short shorts, leggings, arm sleeves and twist their hair. Personally, I like wearing short socks because I don’t like my socks being too high. Off the court, a lot of athletes wear the brand OffWhite oversized t-shirts and hoodies. I think a lot of basketball players get their style from whoever their favorite rapper is.

TBC: What are your favorite items or brands to wear while working out or practicing?

AT: Nike. To work out, I like to practice in the shoes I play in so I get a feel for them and I’ll probably wear those until they fall apart.

TBC: Who are some of your favorite fashion icons?

AT: The people who I hang around most. I have a friend who goes to the University of New Mexico and we’ll bounce ideas off of each other. Jordan Tucker, from last basketball season, is another person I’ll get some ideas from. My fashion comes from the people I know and talk to.

TBC: Many athletes have lucky possessions they say help them perform better. Do you have any items that help you play well?

AT: Don’t judge me, but I wear the same pair of socks every game. I have an away pair of socks and a home pair of socks. I wash them before every game, so nothing too crazy.

From NikeTech sweatsuits to Jolyn swimsuits, Butler students know comfort is key. Fashionable athleisure is undeniably a staple for everyone on campus — whether you’re a student athlete or a mathlete.