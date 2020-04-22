A guide to stay-at-home dining and eating local in Indianapolis

Broad Ripple offers a variety of food options. Photo courtesy of Indy Star.

MADDY KLINE | CULTURE EDITOR | mgkline@butler.edu

Broad Ripple’s bevy of local establishments provide an oasis of food choices for Butler students — after all, Atherton Union can only satisfy so many needs. As restaurants close their dining rooms, shrink their menus and cut their hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, eating local has never been more important. Avoid slapping together a home-cooked meal for one night and consider these Broad Ripple favorites.

Bagel Deli

Who knew Bagel Deli’s real name is Ripple Bagel & Deli? No need to fear, just give them a ring and the restaurant will put together a carry-out order for all your bagel and artisanal soda desires.

Bazbeaux Pizza

Bazbeaux is taking orders over the phone and open for both curbside pickup and delivery. For those over 21 and seeking to stay away from liquor stores at all costs, check out their beer and wine offerings.

BRICS

The weather is warming up, and so is the need for cold sweet treats. Brics is currently using their outside walk-up window everyday from 12 to 8 p.m. — a convenient stop on the daily walk down the Monon Trail. To save time at the window, you can call ahead or order online.

Brugge Brasserie

Brugge may be a departure from the typical Broad Ripple eats, but why not use this time in quarantine to try something different? The Belgian restaurant is open for carry-out, curbside and free delivery from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

La Piedad

Take a sigh of relief, La Piedad still has you covered — from huevos rancheros to carnitas. Place your order over the phone, and it will be available for carry-out.

Sushi Bar

You may not be able to fall into a trance watching the sushi chefs constructing rolls, but you can still order the entire menu of Japanese cuisine. Sushi Bar offers carry-out when you call ahead.

3 Sisters’ Cafe

Still need to fulfill your Sunday brunch needs, but not quite sure how? 3 Sisters’ Cafe offers curbside service and a limited menu that you can order from on their website. They currently operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, Thursday through Monday.