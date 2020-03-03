What you need to know about the SGA election

Collegian file photo.

MEGHAN STRATTON | MANAGING EDITOR | mrstratt@butler.edu

On March 3, Butler students will vote for their next Student Government Association president and vice president. Here are three questions answered about what you need to know regarding the election:

1. Who are the candidates?

Stevie Sedlacko, a junior healthcare and business major is running for SGA president. His running mate for executive vice president is Maya Patel, a sophomore strategic communication major. Sedlacko is the current Speaker of the Senate. Patel is a sophomore class senator and program board co-chair.

Melisenda Dixon, a first-year MIS and healthcare management major, is running for SGA president. Her running mate for executive vice president is Manuel Alacaron Nava, a first-year multilingual studies and creative media and entertainment double major. Dixon has no past SGA experience, but Alarcon Nava is a finance board member.

2. What are their platforms?

Sedlacko and Patel are running on the platform of authenticity, trust and engagement. Sedlacko and Patel said they want to focus on staying approachable to students, engaging with Butler’s diverse community and incorporating student feedback into decision making.

Dixon and Alcaron Nava are running on the platform of persistence, authenticity and a willingness to fight for you. The issues that Dixon and Alcaron Nava specifically want to focus on include improving campus safety, prioritizing first-year engagement and changing how diversity is perceived on campus.

3. How can I vote?

On March 3, full-time students can cast their ballots on Butler’s online Engage Platform. SGA will send an email with the link to vote, and there will be voting stations around campus as well. Locations of the station are yet to be determined, but they will be monitored by a member of the SGA election oversight committee.