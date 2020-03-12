Lacy School of Business Dean Stephen Standifird named president of Bradley University

Lacy School of Business Dean Steve Standifird was announced as the next president of Bradley University on March 12. Photo courtesy of Bradley University.

JOSHUA DOERING | DIGITAL MANAGING EDITOR | jdoering@butler.edu

Lacy School of Business Dean Stephen Standifird was named the 12th president of Bradley University on March 12. Standifird will remain at Butler University to assist with the transition process and assume his new position on June 15.

In its official announcement of the hiring, Bradley University said they set out to find the right person for the school’s time and moment.

“In Steve Standifird we believe we have found that person,” Bradley University said in the announcement. “We believe that Steve will highlight and grow Bradley’s successes in faculty achievements and our students’ accomplishments in academics and athletics as he challenges the entire Bradley family to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Standifird has served as dean of LSB since 2014. He oversaw both the renaming of the school in honor of the $25 million gift donated by Andre B. Lacy and his wife Julia as well as the opening of the new business building this school year.

LSB also added two new graduate programs — a Master of Science in risk and insurance and a Master of Arts in management — during Standifird’s tenure.

“Although the Butler community will miss Steve greatly, I am very thankful for his accomplishments and contributions to the University,” Butler President James Danko said in a press release. “Please join me in wishing Steve all the best on his well-deserved presidential appointment at Bradley University.”

Butler will announce interim leadership plans as soon as they are finalized, according to the press release.