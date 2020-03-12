Big East cancels all spring competition in response to coronavirus

Connor Schultz throws a pitch during a game last season. Collegian file photo.

JOSH MULLENIX | SPORTS EDITOR

On March 12 at 5:22 p.m., the BIG EAST Conference announced that all spring competition is canceled, effective immediately, in response to the growing concern of the threat coronavirus poses to public health.

This comes on the heels of an announcement from the NCAA that all upcoming winter and spring championships will be canceled including the 2020 Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

There are eight Butler teams that compete in spring competition in the Big East: baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, lacrosse, and track and field.

The Collegian will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.