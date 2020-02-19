Things to do in Indianapolis when you’re under 21

Under 21 and looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these 12 spots around Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of Flickr.

LYDIA ZIDAN | STAFF REPORTER | lzidan@butler.edu

Despite its bustling downtown and trendy neighborhoods, finding things to do in Indianapolis can be difficult when one is generationally challenged — meaning under 21 years old. When many first-years arrive at campus, they find themselves fervently searching for ways to get out of the Butler Bubble on the weekends. Unfortunately, a lot of the Indy entertainment scene involves alcohol, bouncers and rides from Uber. So, what is there to do in Indianapolis if you’re under 21?

The Healer

3631 E Raymond St

The Healer is an interactive art exhibit, yoga studio, 90s arcade, nautical themed bar and venue for live music and poetry in one pretty package. The Healer is open to all ages and boasts ticket prices well below the city’s average – in fact most shows are free. New installations are always popping up and musicians from across the U.S. play shows frequently. P.S. – get to the Healer soon if the phrase “Santa Claus shrine” interests you at all. It doesn’t disappoint.

ComedySportz

721 Massachusetts Ave

ComedySportz is the longest running improv troupe in Indianapolis. They think of comedy as a sport, and host 90-minute improvised shows where two teams battle for the most laughs. ComedySportz has a calendar of events to display their different offerings. Prices range between $12 to $16 on average, depending on the day and time of the show. Be prepared for laughs, and don’t worry – audience participation is not necessary.

Naptown Roller Derby

973 N. Shadeland PMB#168

Naptown Roller Derby is an internationally ranked roller derby league that is extremely active in the Indianapolis area. For those who are unfamiliar, roller derby is a contact sport played on roller skates. The goal of the game is to lap the rink as many times as possible. The league hosts three competitive travel teams, and spectators are highly encouraged. The season opener is April 18 at 5:15 p.m.

Skateland

3902 N Glen Arm Rd

Did roller derby get you excited to roller skate yourself? No fear, Skateland has you covered. The rink can hold over 500 skaters at a time, and includes a cafe and arcade. Check the weekly schedule for hours and admission costs, as they differ depending on the time of day.

Action & Atomic Duckpin Bowling

1105 Prospect St

This Fountain Square bowling alley originally opened in 1928 and was fully restored in the 1990s, complete with authentic 1950s and 60s equipment. The alley is open every day of the week, and offers a full cafe — even if you’re not bowling and just want to stop in for some eats.

The Vogue

6259 N College Ave

The Vogue first opened as a movie theatre in 1938, and while its function has changed over time — at one point it operated as an X-rated movie theatre in the 1970s — its historic marquee is always a standout in Broad Ripple. The Vogue is now a live music venue, and it still hosts a variety of niche events. Be sure to check out their calendar to find the best event for you.

Luna Music

5202 N College Ave

“A music shop for music lovers — since 1994!” That’s the slogan of College Avenue classic, Luna Music. Stop by to pick up records, cassettes, CD’s or posters from Indianapolis artist Nathaniel Russel, listen to great live sets by Mr. Kinetik or simply chat with the Luna crew about your favorite digs of the week. As their popular stickers claim, “Luna is Love!”

Good Earth Natural Food Company

6350 Guilford Ave #1700

Good Earth is tucked into the heart of Broad Ripple, overlooking the canal. The family business has operated since 1971, and houses natural and organic food, herbs, spices, supplements and beauty products at a discounted price. For the basic Butler student, Good Earth also houses a tremendous selection of Hydro Flasks and a quick trip upstairs reveals a room of Birkenstocks — often on sale.

The PinVault

1043 Virginia Ave, 2nd Floor Suite 214B

Do you love pinball? Or perhaps you just really miss that online pinball game Space Cadet that you used to play on your parent’s desktop. In any case, The PinVault can satisfy your craving with its current lineup of 18 classic pinball machines. All ages are welcome every third Saturday of the month from 3-9 p.m.

Washington Discount

3413 W Washington St

You may have seen it on TikTok — now is your chance to take advantage of it. Washington Discount houses a huge selection of home goods, accessories, tools, etc. — often from stores like Target. Be sure to keep up with them on Facebook to view products or mark your calendars for the best discount days.

Grounded Plant and Floral Co.

1503 E Michigan St

Grounded Plant and Floral Co. is your one-stop shop for all things green. They are part art studio, part florist and boast some of the most affordable prices on plants in Indy. Brighten up your dorm room with a Sansevieria trifasciata or spider plant, among others. Additionally, visitors can participate in the numerous workshops they offer on propagation and plant care.

ONATAH

1339 Prospect St

Sustainability is the word at Onatah on Prospect Street. According to the owners themselves, Onatah is “a consciously curated general store and creative studio.” Onatah partners with over 100 craftsmen from Indy and across the U.S., bringing you ethically designed products that will last a lifetime. If you are interested in tarot and astrology, the Spell Sisters — Kelli and Hayley — offer fun and approachable readings on-site.