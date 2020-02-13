Butler student struck by car on West Hampton Drive

Emergency services responded to the accident on Feb. 12. Photo by Julian Cirnigliaro.

MEGHAN STRATTON | MANAGING EDITOR | mrstratt@butler.edu

Around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 12, a Butler student was struck by a car while crossing West Hampton Drive. BUPD and emergency services were on the scene, and BUPD officer Robert Cook said the student was conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

A fire alarm went off at ResCo around 9:15 p.m., and students are required to cross Hampton Drive towards Ross Hall during an evacuation. While evacuating, the student was hit by a gray Jeep.

Multimedia editor @JakeBedell87 on the scene with additional information about the accident. pic.twitter.com/xJlQFx5acx — The Butler Collegian (@butlercollegian) February 13, 2020

Dean of students Sally Click went to the hospital to be with the student. Click said the university will release more information as it becomes available, and that now is a time to support students — especially those who witnessed the accident.

Click said Butler president James Danko and Frank Ross, vice president of student affairs, have been made aware of the situation. Hampton Drive was re-opened around 10 p.m.

The Butler Collegian will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.