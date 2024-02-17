Women’s basketball at Villanova: What you need to know

Senior guard Caroline Strande led Butler with 12 points and 10 rebounds in their first matchup against Villanova. Photo by Grace Hensley.

DAVID JACOBS | STAFF REPORTER | drjacobs@butler.edu

Riding the tailwind of two straight conference wins, the Dawgs will look to extend the streak at Villanova on Feb. 17.

Here is what you need to know before tip-off against the Wildcats.

Who: Butler at Villanova

When: 4:00 p.m.

Where: Finneran Pavilion

How to watch: Big East Digital Network

No bad quarters

In their Jan. 13 showdown in Hinkle, Villanova was able to secure their 11-point victory in large part due to impressive showings to start each half.

In the first and third quarters of the game, the Dawgs were outscored 40-21, while in the second and fourth quarters the margin flipped 33-25 in favor of Butler.

Struggling with giving up big runs all year, in their current two-game heater the Bulldogs have been limiting these runs by staying on par each quarter to pull out the wins.

Although much easier said than done, with the help of strong defensive efforts and competitiveness the Dawgs are playing some of their best basketball of the season.

Being able to limit Villanova’s scoring runs, and maintaining pace each quarter will give Butler the best shot to win.

Scouting Villanova

There are not many words to describe this Villanova team other than good. Led by one of the country’s most prolific scorers, junior guard Lucy Olsen, the ‘Cats are 16-8 and sit at third in the Big East.

Although getting nearly 24 points a game from Olsen, offensively Villanova has quite the struggle shooting just 40% from the field and 30% from deep. Defense is where the Wildcats shine holding opponents to under 60 points and even worse shooting splits than their own.

The main point of attack the Dawgs will be able to exploit is at the free throw line. Opponents are shooting nearly 13 free throws per game against Villanova due to their aggressive defense, with Providence even getting 40 shots at the line when the two teams played.

If Butler can attack the rim to get to the charity stripe, limit Olson offensively and keep pace as the game progresses, it could result in the Bulldogs bringing home their third straight win.