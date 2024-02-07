The Collegian Mini: 2/7/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.





Down:

1. Last name of the Canadian Christmas crooner who claimed he was on mushrooms at the NHL All-Star game

2. Celebration hosted by group of female friends that enjoy each other’s company on February 14th

3. Infamous TV show that follows a mob family in New Jersey

8. Acronym for the student organization that held its 25th annual Polar Plunge, featured on page 2

10. Toy rubber __ that Jeep drivers place on each other’s vehicles

11. Women who are in relationships with professional athletes who typically hang out together on game day

Across:

4. Type of bird featured in “Dawgs aren’t always dogs” on page 5

5. State of employment that we’re afraid of never outgrowing post-graduation

6. Acronym for the new Taylor Swift album being released on April 19th

7. First name of country artist who passed away Monday night

9. Amazon e-reader device that is popular on BookTok

11. Chocolate-themed 2023 movie starring Timothée Chalamet

12. Retail store — featured in the Opinion section — left in ruins after local 12 year olds go looking for Drunk Elephant products





