The Collegian Mini: 2/28/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

ABBY HOEHN | HEAD DESIGNER | amhoehn@butler.edu

ISABEL VILLANUEVA | DESIGNER | ivillanueva@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. 9th annual event where Butler receives gifts from the Butler community

4. Everyone’s favorite day to get chicken tenders at Atherton Union

5. Biggest planet in the solar system

7. TV character who is the star of two sitcoms, the most recent series being Young _____

8. Stereotypical high school trope and a pebble-like candy

9. Butler’s new online learning program

13. Jewish celebration as featured on Page 1

Across:

2. Last name of the star female basketball player featured on Page 4

3. Name of elementary school that is the setting of Quinta Brunson’s hit mockumentary series

6. First name of the actress who played a famous doll over the summer

10. Popular video game where you build with blocks on survival or creative modes

11. This brings the 29th day of February

12. Last name of former Disney Channel star who kicked off her world tour last week

14. Spiny desert plant

15. A popular streaming platform often featuring gamers