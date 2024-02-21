The Collegian Mini: 2/21/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

SAM HAGGARTY | OPINION COLUMNIST | shaggarty@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

2. Hobbes of comics fame, or an American tank

3. To run fast, or a cartoon dog

4. To worry about something, or the strips of metal on a guitar neck

5. A post nuclear role playing video game, or Mission Impossible 6

7. A brand of tech ecosystem, or doctor repellant

12. A rotund, foul mouthed 4th grader on South Park

Across:

1. To gradually grow weaker, or the Griffin family patriarch

6. One of the dishes shown in the Midtown Provisions review by Jack Williams

8. Someone that makes ceramics, or a wizard

9. A rope used by cowboys, or a fictional soccer coach

10. A Peacock original show based on two movies, no Marky Mark this time

11. If a woman weighs the same as a duck, she may be this

13. Colorful band that released albums in 1994, 2004 and 2024





