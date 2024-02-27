Men’s basketball vs. St. John’s: What you need to know

Senior guard DJ Davis had 25 points in the loss versus St. John’s on Jan. 2. Photo by Elle Rotter.

CALEB DENORME | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team returns home looking to break a four-game losing streak when they take on St. John’s on Feb. 28. Their most recent loss was to Seton Hall, 76-64.

Butler is ninth in the Big East standings, only above basement-dwellers Georgetown and DePaul. In their last matchup with St. John’s, the Bulldogs lost 86-70.

Here is what you need to know as Butler prepares to take on the Red Storm.

Who: Butler vs. St. John’s

When: Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch/listen: CBSSN, 1430 WXNT

Having an even offensive approach

Butler’s last game against Seton Hall showcased one of the ugliest offensive displays the Dawgs have put out all season. Not only were they missing shots, but they were dominated in the paint.

61.1% of Butler’s shots against the Pirates were from beyond the arc. Of the 64 points the Bulldogs scored, only 16 were scored in the paint.

Not only is this type of offense unsustainable, it is downright poor. By refusing to try and establish a presence in the paint, the Dawgs became one dimensional. This, along with the 16 turnovers on the night, is what led to the offensive implosion.

If Butler is to win against the Red Storm and string together victories, they will have to get back to a balanced offensive approach. Mixing open perimeter looks with high-percentage inside shots is the best way to attack any defense going forward.

St. John’s scouting report

The Red Storm come into this game with an overall record of 16-12 and 8-9 in conference play. They are currently seventh in the conference standings.

St. John’s is led by guard Daniss Jenkins and center Joel Soriano. The Red Storm duo combines for 29.5 points per game.

Jenkins, a 6’4” graduate, averages 14.8 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the field. He is also the team’s leading threat from deep, shooting 34.8% on a team-high 138 threes attempted. In the previous matchup with Butler, Jenkins scored a team-high 17 points on 50% shooting and dished out seven assists.

Soriano, a 6’11” graduate, averages 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He is a menace in the paint, shooting 59% from the field and leading the team in total rebounds. Soriano had a double-double last time out against the Bulldogs, with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

To beat St. John’s, the first priority for Butler has to be stopping Soriano. The Dawgs have struggled in recent games to defend down low, so containing a beast like Soriano is no easy task. If the Bulldogs play tough, help defense, they will have a shot at stopping this four-game skid.