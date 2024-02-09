Men’s basketball vs. Providence: What you need to know

Senior DJ Davis had 21 points in the loss at UConn on Feb. 6. Photo by Elle Rotter.

CALEB DENORME | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team will attempt to get back to winning ways as they take on Providence on Feb. 10. The Bulldogs fell on the road to No. 1 UConn in their last matchup, dropping to 15-8.

Butler is tied for sixth in the Big East standings with Providence and St. John’s. The Dawgs fell to the Friars earlier in the season in overtime, 85-75.

Here’s what you need to know as Butler takes on Providence.

Who: Butler vs. Providence

When: Feb. 10, 2 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch/listen: FS1, WXNT 1430 AM

Defending home court

After the Huskies snapped Butler’s four game win streak on Tuesday, the importance of Saturday’s game against Providence grew larger. Both the Friars and Bulldogs are tied in the Big East standings, so winning this game will give either team a leg up in the race for Big East Tournament seeding.

The Dawgs perform significantly better in front of a Hinkle crowd compared to on the road. Butler is 10-2 in home games this season, compared to 3-5 on the road. With five of the eight games remaining being at home, the Bulldogs need to take advantage of their home court advantage.

Providence has struggled to find wins away from home, posting a 2-5 record on the road. That being said, the Friars have owned the Bulldogs throughout their history of matchups. Butler has only beaten Providence five times, with the Friars besting the Dawgs in 19 matchups.

Regardless of history or home court advantage, Saturday’s matchup could play a major role in how both teams’ seasons turn out. Whoever comes out as the victor will have an advantage heading into the postseason.

Providence scouting report

The Friars come into this game with a record of 15-8, and 6-6 in conference play. They are tied for sixth in the Big East standings with Butler and St. John’s.

The main contributors for Providence are junior Devin Carter and graduate Josh Oduro. Those two players have accounted for 46.3% of the Friars’ total points so far this season.

Carter, a 6’3” guard, leads the entire Big East in points per game with 19. His combination of physicality and shooting ability makes him one of the hardest players to defend in the country. He shoots 48.7% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, making him the ultimate dual threat. Last time out against the Bulldogs he scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to secure the win.

Oduro, a 6’9” forward, averages 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He also leads the Friars with 46 offensive rebounds on the season, making him a huge threat on the offensive glass. Butler sits at eighth in the Big East in defensive rebounding percentage, making Oduro a force to be reckoned with on the boards.

The Bulldogs will need to keep Carter at bay and box out Oduro if they want to pick up another victory in the Big East. This game will come down to which team can get stops and win the rebounding battle. That being said, the Friars will need to account for the Hinkle magic that is always in store whenever the Dawgs take the court at home.