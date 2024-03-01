Men’s basketball vs. DePaul: What you need to know

Senior DJ Davis had 17 points against DePaul on Jan. 20. Photo by Makenna Frias.

The men’s basketball team hits the road for a matchup with DePaul on March 2. The Bulldogs lost their last game in embarrassing fashion to St. John’s, 82-59.

Butler is ninth in the Big East standings with a conference record of 7-11. In their last matchup with the Blue Demons, the Dawgs prevailed by 14 points, 74-60.

Here is what you need to know as Butler prepares to battle DePaul.

Who: Butler vs. DePaul

When: March 2, 12 p.m.

Where: Chicago, Illinois

How to watch/listen: FS1, 1430 WXNT

Stop the bleeding

Butler has lost their past five games, four straight by double digits. On Feb. 2, the Bulldogs took down the no. 13 ranked Creighton Bluejays. Since then, the Dawgs are 1-6 and have completely fallen out of the NCAA Tournament picture.

This matchup against DePaul could not come at a better time for Butler. The Blue Demons are 3-25, and have not won a single game in conference play this season. Earlier in the season, this would be an automatic win for the Bulldogs. Now though, it does not look as certain.

DePaul has not proved they are ready to compete with the teams in the Big East, but the Dawgs have managed to go into an absolute tailspin in the month of February. One of these teams is going to have to win, the only question is who will it be? WIll Butler snap their streak and get back in the winning column? Or will DePaul grab that elusive conference win they are starved for? It will be a battle for two teams in the basement of the Big East this weekend.

DePaul scouting report

The Blue Demons are 3-25 this season, and are winless in conference play. They currently are dead last in the Big East standings.

DePaul is led by graduate Chico Carter Jr. and sophomore Elijah Fisher. The Blue Demon duo combines for 21.2 points per game.

Carter Jr., a 6’2” guard, averages 10.9 points per game on 39.4% shooting. Carter missed time due to a rib injury in January, but still leads the team in scoring average. He shoots only 32.9% from three, but can hurt opponents in different ways. Butler will need to key in on him if they want to snap the losing streak.

Fisher, a 6’6” guard, brings a different skillset to the table compared to Carter Jr.. Fisher shoots an impressive 52% from the field, but a mere 27.8% from three. Expect him to drive into the paint and try to find easy baskets using his tall frame. He will be a challenge to defend for the undersized Butler guards.

Butler should win this game, but nothing is certain anymore. A month ago, this team was 15-7 and projected to be seeded in the NCAA Tournament. Now they are 16-13 on a five-game losing streak. Circumstances change quickly in college basketball, so this is sink-or-swim time for the Butler Bulldogs.