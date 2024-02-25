Dawgs halted by Hoyas: Beyond the Box Score

Butler will take a 13-14 record into their final two games of the season. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics.

SAWYER GOLDWEIN | STAFF REPORTER | sgoldwein@butler.edu

The women’s basketball team saw their winning streak grind to a halt with a 70-63 loss at Georgetown on Feb. 24. The Dawgs battled from start to finish, but ultimately the Hoyas were able to complete the season sweep.

Senior guard Kelsey Ransom was the star of the game, stuffing the stat sheet for 31 points, five assists, four blocks and two steals for the Hoyas. First-year wing Riley Makalusky was the Bulldogs’ high-scorer, dropping 21 points.

Butler’s usual star — senior guard Caroline Strande — had a rare off-night. She still contributed 12 points — including a four-point play late in the third quarter — and nine rebounds, but shot just 3-17 from the field.

Physicality and fouls

Butler did not appear prepared to deal with Georgetown’s gritty, physical style of play, and it showed throughout the game. The Hoyas doubled up on Butler’s paint points by a score of 32-16.

Georgetown’s persistence in getting the ball inside also resulted in a heavy dose of free throws. The Hoyas shot 18-25 from the stripe compared to 7-11 by Butler. Part of the Dawgs’ struggle was the result of foul trouble. Butler’s 19 team fouls caught up to them, with graduate wing Rachel Kent, first-year guard Karsyn Norman, and junior forward Sydney Jaynes all finishing with four personal fouls.

Physicality has been an issue for Butler throughout the season, and they simply weren’t able to outlast Georgetown in a back-and-forth slugfest.

Up next

Butler will face their final road test of the season on Feb. 28 when they travel to Chicago for a matchup with DePaul. The Blue Demons are 12-16 on the season, and 4-11 in Big East play. DePaul defeated the Dawgs 67-57 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the teams’ first clash of the season.

The loss left a bad taste in the mouth of head coach Austin Parkinson, who characterized the Blue Demons as “a lot hungrier and a lot tougher” than Butler. Look for the Bulldogs to come out of the gates with high intensity in an effort to change that narrative.