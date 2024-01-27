Women’s basketball vs. Marquette: What you need to know

Ari Wiggins had five assists and a steal against Xavier on Jan. 24. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | STAFF REPORTER | drjacobs@butler.edu

After a triumphant win over Xavier on Jan. 23, Butler will be looking to string consecutive victories together for the first time since Dec. 3.

Here is what you will need to know before tip-off against Marquette.

Who: Butler vs. Marquette

When: Jan. 27, 5:00 p.m.

Where: Al McGuire Center

How to watch: Big East Digital Network

The importance of back-to-back wins

This Butler squad has minimal expectations, but that means they can play upset for a lot of teams down the home stretch of the season.

Against Xavier, the Dawgs played their best basketball of the season led by a near triple-double effort by senior guard Caroline Strande.

Although the defeat was against an inferior opponent, the rim is the same height everywhere in the country. It does not matter who you play, if you hit your open shots it will increase your chances to win.

Being able to string together consecutive conference road victories will give this team, that has shown its ability to compete with anyone for short periods of time, a jolt of confidence. Coming out Saturday and playing a full, complete game against Marquette would be a step in the right direction at the crunch time of the year.

Three games out from the fifth seed, stacking up quality games as the conference tournament looms will give the Dawgs a more advantageous seeding. And once a team steps on the court of Madison Square Garden, the records are 0-0 and no games played beforehand matter.

Scouting Marquette

The Golden Eagles currently sit at 15-4 and are tied for fifth in the Big East 4-4.

Led by a three headed monster of senior forward Liza Karlen with nearly 18 points per game, sophomore guard Mackenzie Hare with 15 points per game and senior guard Jordan King with 14.5 points per game, Marquette is a defense’s worst nightmare.

Shooting nearly 50% from the field and 40% from the perimeter as a team, there are not many weak spots in Marquette’s game.

To be able to beat this team, the Dawgs will have to be at their best and play their best ball against one of the top teams on their schedule.