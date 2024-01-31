Women’s basketball vs. DePaul: What you need to know

Caroline Strande leads the Dawgs in points, rebounds and assists this season. Photo by Jonathan Wang.

DAVID JACOBS | STAFF REPORTER | drjacobs@butler.edu

Following a heartbreaking defeat against Marquette, the Dawgs will look to bounce back and pick up their second win in three games on Jan. 31.

Here is what you need to know before tip-off against DePaul.

Who: Butler vs. DePaul

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch: Big East Digital Network

Limit the runs

This year, Butler has continuously given up third and fourth quarter runs that diminish otherwise good performances.

Against some of the better teams in the country, the Dawgs have held mid-game leads or stayed within striking distance for it to end in despair.

They led UConn after a quarter of play, had it within six at halftime against Villanova and most recently held a six-point lead at half against Marquette. Despite this, each game ended in double digit losses for Butler.

The Bulldogs are just a few rough stretches away from a promising record in year two of a program rebuild.

It seems obvious not to give up defensive runs, but in a league like the Big East it is bound to happen. To prevent the long runs, the offense must stay within themselves and not play out of character. That is how a six-point deficit turns into a 20-point loss in a short span.

Scouting DePaul

At 10-12 and 2-7 in league play, the Blue Demons have had similar struggles this season. On the heels of a three game losing streak, DePaul’s only conference victories have been over a lackluster Xavier squad.

They are led by graduate guard Anaya Peoples, who pours in 17 points a night. Joining her with double digit scoring are two Indiana natives in sophomore guard Kate Clark and graduate forward Jorie Allen.

Being able to see senior guard Caroline Strande and Peoples go head-to-head will be worth the price of admission itself. Two of the best scoring guards in the conference going bucket-for-bucket is something you do not get every game.

The way to victory will be along the perimeter. The Blue Demons allow a whopping 35% three point percentage to opponents while only connecting on 30% themselves.

Those weaknesses line up perfectly with Butler as perimeter play is one of the things the Dawgs excel at. Shooting 38% from three and allowing just a 32% clip to opponents, Butler will be able to shoot themselves to victory if they stay grounded and play within the offense.

At home the Bulldogs are likely the favorite to win this match up, which will be another huge step forward for the team’s progression.