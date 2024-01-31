The Collegian Mini: 1/31/24

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

LEAH OLLIE | MANAGING EDITOR | lollie@butler.edu

ABBY HOEHN | HEAD DESIGNER | amhoehn@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

ACROSS

1. Trendy winter boots that originated from Australia

4. Soccer player Ault returning to Butler after being picked in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft

5. Acronym associated with values and initiatives promoting social progress on college campuses and beyond

7. West Coast city where revamped Butler “study-away” program is hosted

10. First letter in the Greek alphabet

11. First name of new Vice President and Director of Athletics Leiendecker

12. Tall, pink bird typically found in South America

13. Where the 49ers and Chiefs are going to be for the Super Bowl

DOWN

2. Ceremony awarding the biggest, best and brightest of music this Sunday

3. Flavored triangle corn chips

6. Collegian book column sharing Bulldogs’s most loved and most anticipated reads

8. A popular Australian kids television show that stars a family of dogs

9. Luxury fashion brand with “CC” logo

