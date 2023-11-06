Men’s basketball vs. Eastern Michigan: What you need to know

Pierre Brooks had 14 points against Franklin College on Nov. 1. Photo by Delaney Hudson.

CALEB DENORME | ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR | cdenorme@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team will be back in action at Hinkle Fieldhouse Nov. 6 as they take on Eastern Michigan. This is the first official game the Dawgs will play this season after winning two exhibition games against Ohio Northern and Franklin College. Butler took down the Polar Bears 78-46 in the first exhibition game and dominated the Grizzlies 91-54 in the second. With the exhibitions over, the Dawgs shift their focus to getting the first real win of the season.

Here’s what you need to know before Butler takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Who: Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

When: Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch/listen: FS1/WXNT 1430 AM

Where was the three point shooting?

In a game where Butler shot 54.7% from the field and 87.5% from the free throw line, the Dawgs were only able to hit on 25% of their three point shots. While it is not time to panic, the lack of production from the three point line against a Division III opponent is a bump in the road.

After an offseason where Thad Matta went after shooters like DJ Davis and Pierre Brooks in the portal, the three point conversion rate will have to be better down the stretch. The Dawgs made up for the lack of production by shooting well from the field, but it will be something to watch as the season kicks off and progresses.

It is still early and the team is still learning how to play with each other. With time and practice those numbers should go up, but it is a worrying stat to see for the coaching staff, especially considering the opposition.

Eastern Michigan scouting report

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are a member of the Mid-American Conference. They finished last season at 8-23 overall. The Eagles performed decently at home, going 6-7, but struggled on the road, going only 2-13.

The key loss for Eastern Michigan is guard Emoni Bates. Bates left the Eagles after last season to enter the NBA Draft, where he was picked in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates led the team last season in points, averaging 19.2 a game, and rebounds, averaging 5.8 a game.

The player to watch out for will be junior guard Tyson Acuff. Acuff averaged 14.3 points last season and was named Second-Team Preseason All-MAC. His breakout game last season was against Toledo, where he dropped 36 points on the Rockets. Acuff shoots a solid 36.5% from three, so the Dawgs will have to be vigilant to chase him off the three point line.

Eastern Michigan will prove to be a solid early season test for Butler, given that they will be the first Division I program they play. The good news is regular season Butler basketball is back from now until March.