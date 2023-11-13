Men’s basketball looks to win three straight: What you need to know

Senior forward Jahmyl Telfort scored 12 points against Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 10. Photo by Grace Hensley.

SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu

The men’s basketball team will remain home for their third straight game to face off against East Tennessee State (ETSU).

The Bulldogs are coming off of a big victory over Southeast Missouri State (SEMO), where Butler showed a lot of promise on both sides of the ball. Throughout their first two regular season matchups, the Dawgs have proved that this is a completely different team — Thad Matta’s team.

Senior guard Posh Alexander, senior guard DJ Davis, senior forward Jahyml Telfort and junior guard Pierre Brooks — all transfers — have shined for Butler so far. At least one of these new guys has been the leading scorer of each game. The bench has also improved game-by-game with first-year Finley Bizjack seeming to become a role player early on.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bulldogs versus the Buccaneers.

Who: Butler vs. East Tennessee State

When: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to watch/listen: CBSSN and Varsity Network App / WXNT 1430AM

Making the three

A lacking part in Butler’s offense is their three-point shooting. Although the shots are there to take, they have not been falling for the Dawgs quite yet. In their last game against SEMO, Butler shot a dismaying 23.8% from behind the arc. This was even worse than their first game, where they shot 27.3% from three.

This has to be an area of improvement for the Dawgs and this is the game to work on it before Butler sees Michigan State on Nov. 17.

Alexander, Davis and Brooks seem like they will be the key guys in helping the Dawgs three point shot, whether they are setting up their teammates for an open shot or making it themselves.

East Tennessee State scouting report

ETSU — a member of the Southern Conference — sits at 1-1 on the season, coming off of a close loss to Elon on Nov. 9. The Bucs severely struggled with their bench play, only having four points come from first-year guard Maki Johnson. Junior guard Quimari Peterson led all scorers in their game against Elon with 29 points and is definitely someone the Dawgs should keep an eye out for. The 6’1” guard also grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and added two steals. Junior forward Jaden Seymour also put up a career-high 21 points and reeled in seven rebounds in the Buccaneer loss. If these stats tell Butler anything, it is that the starters can score.