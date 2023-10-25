The Collegian Mini: 10/25/2023

Graphic by Leah Ollie.

ALISON MICCOLIS | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF | amiccolis@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. Number of teams in the Big East

3. Where the women’s Big East Tournament is held (state)

4. Iconic basketball movie that was filmed in Hinkle Fieldhouse

6. Fox Sports broadcaster and basketball enthusiast (last name), also name of soda

8. B-U-T-L-E … R U a Bulldog? _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _!

Across:

2. This is Thad Matta and Austin Parkinson’s ___ season at Butler

4. Name of Butler’s secondary mascot (not Blue)

5. Where the men’s Big East Tournament is held (city, abbreviation)

7. Men’s player who transferred from Big East rival St. John’s, featured on Page 7 (first name)

9. Butler’s Midwest and Big East rival

10. Number of first years on women’s team, featured on Page 3, or number of returners on the men’s team

11. Butler’s student section

Down:

1. Number of teams in the Big East

ELEVEN

3. Where the women’s Big East Tournament is held (state)

CONNECTICUT

4. Iconic basketball movie that was filmed in Hinkle Fieldhouse

HOOSIERS

6. Fox Sports broadcaster and basketball enthusiast (last name), also name of soda

FANTA

8. B-U-T-L-E … R U a Bulldog? _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _!

HELLYEAH

Across:

2. This is Thad Matta and Austin Parkinson’s ___ season at Butler

SECOND

4. Name of Butler’s secondary mascot (not Blue)

HINK

5. Where the men’s Big East Tournament is held (city, abbreviation)

NYC

7. Men’s player who transferred from Big East rival St. John’s, featured on Page 7 (first name)

POSH

9. Butler’s Midwest and Big East rival

XAVIER

10. Number of first years on the women’s team, featured on Page 3, or number of returners on the men’s team

THREE

11. Butler’s student section

DAWGPOUND