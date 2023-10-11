The Collegian Mini: 10/11/23

REECE BUTLER | OPINION EDITOR | rmbutler@butler.edu

MADDIE WOOD | ASSISTANT OPINION EDITOR | mawood1@butler.edu

Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.

Down:

1. New York Times word categorizing game that has recently gained traction

2. Word used to surprise, a child’s injury when doubled

4. October celebrates the history of this acronym for identities

5. A narrowly avoided action by the government, as of Page 2

9. The reason for no classes at the end of this week

Across:

3. Section that both authors of this crossword edit

6. Seasonal drinkware used for coffee, or rootbeer brand

7. Acronym for Butler’s male acapella group

8. Day of Era’s Tour movie’s official release and Taylor Swift’s lucky number featured on Page 5

10. Genre of fair hosted on Oct. 4, as of recent news piece

11. Academic building undergoing endless construction

12. Colloquial name for the location of burrito bowls and quesadillas on campus whose reopening is highly anticipated

13. Popular phone brand and seasonal fruit

14. Academic consulting process that starts this time of year

Down:

1. New York Times word categorizing game that has recently gained traction

CONNECTIONS

2. Word used to surprise, a child’s injury when doubled

BOO

4. October celebrates the history of this acronym for identities

LGBTQ

5. A narrowly avoided action by the government, as of Page 2

SHUTDOWN

9. The reason for no classes at the end of this week

FALL BREAK

Across:

3. Section that both authors of this crossword edit

OPINION

6. Seasonal drinkware used for coffee, or rootbeer brand

MUG

7. Acronym for Butler’s male acapella group

OOTDH

8. Day of Era’s Tour movie’s official release and Taylor Swift’s lucky number featured on Page 5

THIRTEEN

10. Genre of fair hosted on Oct. 4, as of recent news piece

STUDY ABROAD

11. Academic building undergoing endless construction

JORDAN

12. Colloquial name for the location of burrito bowls and quesadillas on campus whose reopening is highly anticipated

RESCO

13. Popular phone brand and seasonal fruit

APPLE

14. Academic consulting process that starts this time of year

ADVISING