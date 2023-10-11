The Collegian Mini: 10/11/23

REECE BUTLER | OPINION EDITOR | rmbutler@butler.edu
MADDIE WOOD | ASSISTANT OPINION EDITOR | mawood1@butler.edu
Try out the crossword by picking up the newspaper from around campus, printing it out or drawing on the image using your device, then scroll down to the bottom of this page for the answers.
Down:
1. New York Times word categorizing game that has recently gained traction
2. Word used to surprise, a child’s injury when doubled
4. October celebrates the history of this acronym for identities
5. A narrowly avoided action by the government, as of Page 2
9. The reason for no classes at the end of this week
Across:
3. Section that both authors of this crossword edit
6. Seasonal drinkware used for coffee, or rootbeer brand
7. Acronym for Butler’s male acapella group
8. Day of Era’s Tour movie’s official release and Taylor Swift’s lucky number featured on Page 5
10. Genre of fair hosted on Oct. 4, as of recent news piece
11. Academic building undergoing endless construction
12. Colloquial name for the location of burrito bowls and quesadillas on campus whose reopening is highly anticipated
13. Popular phone brand and seasonal fruit
14. Academic consulting process that starts this time of year
Down:
1. New York Times word categorizing game that has recently gained traction
CONNECTIONS
2. Word used to surprise, a child’s injury when doubled
BOO
4. October celebrates the history of this acronym for identities
LGBTQ
5. A narrowly avoided action by the government, as of Page 2
SHUTDOWN
9. The reason for no classes at the end of this week
FALL BREAK
Across:
3. Section that both authors of this crossword edit
OPINION
6. Seasonal drinkware used for coffee, or rootbeer brand
MUG
7. Acronym for Butler’s male acapella group
OOTDH
8. Day of Era’s Tour movie’s official release and Taylor Swift’s lucky number featured on Page 5
THIRTEEN
10. Genre of fair hosted on Oct. 4, as of recent news piece
STUDY ABROAD
11. Academic building undergoing endless construction
JORDAN
12. Colloquial name for the location of burrito bowls and quesadillas on campus whose reopening is highly anticipated
RESCO
13. Popular phone brand and seasonal fruit
APPLE
14. Academic consulting process that starts this time of year
ADVISING