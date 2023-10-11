Study Abroad Fair showcases new frontiers

Graphic by Ryann Bahnline.

EVAN MICKEL | OPINION COLUMNIST | emickel@butler.edu

Butler’s 2023 Study Abroad Fair marked its largest-ever turnout with crowds of students flocking to learn about global study and internship opportunities. The event, held Wednesday, Oct. 4, showcased a diverse range of programs, from studying art and engineering in Ireland to exploring sustainable development goals in Portugal.

The fair offered a glimpse into Butler’s expansion of study abroad programs, with new trips led by faculty members. These short-term trips allow students to immerse themselves into their academic interests, while exposing themselves to a new culture. These trips, represented by their respective faculty members, are a choice for students keen on going abroad but unable to commit a full semester or seek a more curated academic and cultural experience.

Among the new additions are the Tuscan Culture and Cuisine trip led by pharmacy practice professor Dr. Jane Gervasio and anthropology professor Dr. Tom Mould; Sankofa: a Cultural Journey through Ghana led by Dr. Kalilah Shabazz, vice president and chief diversity officer, and associate professor of political science Dr. Robin Turner; and the Theatre and Arts Immersion in NYC led by theatre professor William Fisher.

Associate Director for Study Abroad Calie Dickey expressed her enthusiasm over the turnout.

“We had 385 students come to the Study Abroad Fair to learn about the amazing international study and internship opportunities they can experience during their time at Butler,” Dickey said in an email to The Butler Collegian.

According to the data shared during the fair, the number of Butler students participating in study abroad programs has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond providing a platform for students to engage with program providers and faculty, the fair also allowed attendees to connect with Butler students who had previously studied abroad. These interactions offered a glimpse into the journey that awaits them.

Senior international business major Hans Mueller, recounted how it felt to arrive in Nice, France last spring.

“That was the first time where it [felt like] this is really happening,” Mueller said. “We’re in a different part of the world, and we’re gonna be here for a third of the year. I remember getting there [feeling] all giddy and really excited.”

In an email to the Collegian, Maya Leonard, a senior astronomy-astrophysics major, echoed a similar sentiment of adventurous learning during her three weeks in Costa Rica.

“A lot of the learning was based in our experiences there — the interactions with the community, our host families, how we each dealt with the cultural shock,” Leonard said in her email. “The goal was improving our ability to communicate in Spanish, so that meant full immersion. It can only be taught to a certain extent in a classroom setting.”

The fair was a collaborative effort, bringing together faculty, provider partners and the broader Butler community.

“We’re so thankful for our faculty leading study abroad programs and our provider partners, as well as all of our faculty, staff and student supporters across campus,” Dickey said in her email.