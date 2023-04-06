SB 480 becomes law

SB 480 was signed by Governor Holcomb on April 5. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

Transgender youths in Indiana have lost one battle for their right to gender-affirming care. SB 480 — one of the 18 so-called “Slate of Hate” bills introduced to the Indiana General Assembly this year — is the first of such bills to become law.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law on April 5. The bill — which takes effect on July 1 — will prohibit minors from receiving gender-affirming care. Additionally, the law impacts healthcare providers by removing their autonomy within their practice and parents by removing their agency in decision-making regarding their children’s healthcare.

In response to the passing of SB 480, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Indiana have filed a lawsuit against the state of Indiana, challenging the law. Similar laws passed in Arkansas and Alabama have been blocked by federal judges.

Ken Falk, the legal director of the ACLU of Indiana, said in a press release that the ban “would be devastating to trans youth and their families.” The ACLU lawsuit cites a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution in its complaint.

According to the bill tracking initiative managed by the ACLU, nine other states have passed laws banning or restricting transgender healthcare, including Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

