Alison Miccolis elected as Collegian editor-in-chief

Miccolis will serve as editor-in-chief for the 2023-24 academic year. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

ANNIE FAULKNER | NEWS CO-EDITOR | aefaulkn@butler.edu

Alison Miccolis, a junior journalism and German double major, will serve as The Butler Collegian editor-in-chief for the 2023-24 academic year.

Miccolis has been on the Collegian staff since her first semester at Butler, working in the roles of news reporter, news editor, managing editor and interim editor-in-chief in the time since. She began her time at Butler in 2020 — in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. During her first year, Miccolis attended the university remotely, writing for the Collegian from her home in Rhode Island.

Despite this physical distance, Miccolis was drawn to the Collegian as a way to be connected to the Butler community. After three years on staff, she said she chose to run for the editor-in-chief position because she feels strongly about the Collegian’s mission as a paper and because she has ideas to help propel that mission going forward.

Miccolis ran for editor-in-chief on a platform of transparency, accountability, longevity and education.

“I just want to have that education and transparency with the broader community that’s reading our work, whether that’s through meeting with them one-on-one, or doing an open house where they can come and ask us questions,” Miccolis said. “ … I also want to continue holding those in power accountable and [continue] making sure that we’re covering not just events and the fun things, but also making sure we’re looking into the different power struggles on campus and investigating whatever needs to be looked into.”

In addition to her work on the Collegian, Miccolis has served as an intern for New Harbor Group, Great British Mag and the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. This summer, she will be serving as an external affairs intern for Rhode Island Energy. On campus, she is also a member of the Butler University Honors Program and works as a German tutor for the Modern Language Center.

Miccolis will be the eighth consecutive woman to serve as editor-in-chief for the publication. Next year, she looks forward to building a collective where staff members can create work that they can be proud of.

“I’m excited to start talking to people and sharing their stories again,” Miccolis said.