Men’s tennis wins 5-2 over Bellarmine

Rahulniket Konakanchi volleys with his teammates during practice. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

MCKENNA SKATELL | SPORTS REPORTER | mskatell@butler.edu

The men’s tennis team beat Bellarmine 5-2 improving their record to 10-6.

In singles matches No. 2 Alvaro Huete Vadillo, No. 4 Patrick Joss and No. 5 Rahulniket Konakanchi won in straight sets. No. 6 Aidan William won his first set 6-4, lost the second, but was able to win in a tiebreak giving the Bulldogs their fifth point. In doubles, No. 1 duo Thomas Brennan and Huete Vadillo confidently took their win 6-3 as well as No. 3 Konakanchi and Joss, winning 6-4.

The team travels to Nashville on March 18 for a doubleheader against Lipscomb and Vanderbilt.