Men’s tennis splits in weekend play

Patrick Joss practices hitting in the Tennis Bubble. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

MCKENNA SKATELL | SPORTS REPORTER | mskatell@butler.edu

The men’s tennis team defeated DePaul 4-3 in their Big East home opener on Saturday March 25.

No. 2 Alvaro Huete Vadillo and No. 3 Borja Miralles won their singles matches in straight sets. No.1 Thomas Brennan dropped his second set 6-3 but put up a fight to win the third set 6-3. As for the doubles matches, those wins became a crucial part of the Bulldogs overall win. No. 2 duo Miralles and Nicolas Arts won 6-2 and No. 3 duo Patrick Joss and Rahulniket Konakanchi won 6-1.

The team continued their weekend with a 4-3 loss against Purdue on Sunday. No. 1 Brennan and No. 4 Joss fought hard to win their singles matches. In doubles, No. 1 duo Brennan and Huete Vadillo won 6-1 and No. 3 duo Joss and Konakanchi won 6-3 however these wins were not enough to beat the Boilers. This puts the Bulldogs’ overall record at 11-8.

The team will travel to Notre Dame on April 2 for their next match.