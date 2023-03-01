Butler Sports Weekly Preview March 1 – March 7

Sophomore midfielder/defender Meaghan Trainer scored a goal in the game against Kent State on Feb. 18. Photo by Claire Runkel.

JAKE KAUFMAN | SPORTS REPORTER | jfkaufman@butler.edu

Thursday, March 2

Men’s tennis at Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship

The men’s tennis team will travel to La Jolla, California for the Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship. At their last match, the Bulldogs defeated Saint Louis 7-0.

Friday, March 3

Men’s tennis at Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship

The men’s tennis team participates in day two of the Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship.

Women’s basketball vs Georgetown at the Big East Tournament

The No. 8 seed women’s basketball team travels to Uncasville, Connecticut to take on No. 9 seeded Georgetown in the first round of the Big East tournament. The Bulldogs won both meetings against Georgetown so far this season. The tip is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Men’s baseball at Central Connecticut State

The men’s baseball team travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play the first of a two-game series against Central Connecticut State. This is the first meeting all-time between the two schools. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Women’s tennis at Ball State

The women’s tennis team will take on Ball State in Muncie, Indiana at 1:30 p.m. The Bulldogs will hope to end both its five-game losing streak on the season and its seven-game losing streak against the Cardinals.

Women’s softball vs Southern Illinois at Saluki Invitational

The women’s softball team will be in Carbondale, Illinois to play the first of a two-game series against Southern Illinois at the Saluki Invitational. The Bulldogs enter the invitational on a one-game losing streak. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Men’s baseball at LSU

The men’s baseball team will stay in Baton Rouge to play the first of a two-game series against the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers in the first meeting all-time between the two schools. The game can be watched on SEC Network+ and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Men’s tennis at Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship

The men’s tennis team participates in day three of the Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship.

Women’s softball vs Loyola-Chicago at Saluki Invitational

The women’s softball team will be in Carbondale, Illinois to play the first of a two-game series against Loyola-Chicago at the Saluki Invitational. The Bulldogs hope to end a three-game losing streak against the Ramblers. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Women’s tennis vs Dayton

The women’s tennis team hosts Dayton at the Butler Bubble. The Bulldogs have an all-time record of 9-3 against the Flyers. Matches are set to start at 1 p.m.

Women’s softball vs Tennessee-Martin at Saluki Invitational.

The women’s softball team will stay in Carbondale to play a one-game set against the University of Tennessee-Martin at the Saluki Invitational in the second all-time meeting between the two teams. First pitch is scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

Men’s baseball at Central Connecticut State

The men’s baseball team stays in Baton Rouge to play the second game of its two-game series vs Central Connecticut State. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball at No.19 Xavier

The men’s basketball team will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to finish off the regular season against No. 19 Xavier. The Bulldogs edged out a 69-67 win against the Musketeers in their first matchup on Feb. 10. The final game of the regular season is scheduled for 7 p.m. and can be watched on FS1 and listened to on WXNT 1430AM.

Sunday, March 5

Men’s tennis at Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship

The men’s tennis team participates in the fourth and final day of the Pacific Coast Men’s Doubles Championship. Women’s softball vs Loyola-Chicago at Saluki Invitational

The women’s softball team will be in Carbondale, Illinois to play the second of a two-game series against Loyola-Chicago at the Saluki Invitational. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Women’s softball vs Southern Illinois at Saluki Invitational

The women’s softball team will be in Carbondale, Ill to play the second of a two-game series against Southern Illinois at the Saluki Invitational. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Men’s baseball at LSU

The men’s baseball team will stay in Baton Rouge to play the second of a two-game series against No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers in pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Women’s tennis vs Seton Hall

The women’s tennis team will travel to Orlando, Florida to take on Seton Hall. The Bulldogs have a 1-5 all-time record against the Pirates. Match times have yet to be announced.

Men’s tennis vs Villanova

The men’s tennis team will travel to San Diego, California to take on Villanova. The Bulldogs have an 8-0 all-time record against the Wildcats. Match times have yet to be announced.