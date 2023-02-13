Men’s tennis defeats Eastern Kentucky and Marian University

Alvaro Huete Vadillo during a team practice at the Butler Bubble. Photo by Lauren Gdowski.

MCKENNA SKATELL | SPORTS REPORTER | mskatell@butler.edu

The men’s tennis team swept Eastern Kentucky 6-1 and Marian University 7-0 in their second match in the Butler Bubble putting their record at 7-5.

To start off the day, the Bulldogs played Eastern Kentucky. The Bulldogs won five of their six singles matches. No. 1 singles player Thomas Brennan put up a fight winning the first set 7-6 and came back strong in the second winning 6-2. No. 5 Rahulniket Konakanchi and No. 6 Aidan William also won in straight sets. In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Brennan and Alvaro Huete Vadillo had a close match that ended in a 7-5 win for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs continued their success as they took on Marian. The singles matches were nearly perfect with only one of the matches going to three sets. As for doubles, No. 2 Borja Miralles and Nicolas Arts won their match 6-0.

The Bulldogs travel to Ohio on Feb. 19 for their next match against the University of Dayton.